Louise Redknapp's curve-hugging Barbiecore outfit is driving fans wild

Louise Redknapp is always so stylish and glamorous and she put that on full display on Saturday as the former Eternal songstress hopped on the Barbiecore trend that is sweeping the globe.

In a stylish video, that you can watch below, Louise rocked her own unique spin, opting to go for a glittery two-piece suit that hugged all of her curves and showed off her gorgeous figure. The singer resembled a supermodel as she posed for a photoshoot up against a hot pink background that matched her stunning outfit. She adopted a lot of striking poses for the shoot, ranging from sultry stares to playfully sticking her leg out.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp's take on Barbiecore is just as fashion-forward as you'd imagine

Despite a wind machine blowing on her, the star kept her stunning cropped blonde locks effortlessly under control, sweeping them where she needed to in order to create a picture-perfect shot.

Referencing the trend, Louise wrote: "A little bit of Barbie Pink. Happy Saturday everyone hope you're all having a great weekend. 'Right Now' from my Greatest Hits - which is out now, link in bio xxx."

© Instagram Louise showed off every step in her photoshoot

Louise's thousands of fans were quick to take to the comments to lavish her with compliments, with one penning: "What I like about this lady is she is beautiful within and no big headedness about her at all just a gentle loving soul who clearly has a beautiful heart."

A second added: "Louise is way ahead of Barbie in the beauty and popularity ratings," while a third said: "You never age. You're bloody stunning," and a fourth commented: "Seeing you sparkle @louiseredknapp makes everyday a little better. Hope you're having a wonderful weekend."

© Instagram Louise is such a glamourpuss

Louise has proven time and time again that she will make anything look stupendous, showcasing this earlier in the week when she wore a simple pair of jeans, but still stole the show.

The Angel of Mine singer seriously won us over in the style stakes with her sleek monochromatic look featuring a pair of skintight ecru jeans, a simple white tank top and a pair of black leather kitten heels.

© Getty Pink isn't a colour normally in Louise's wardrobe

In a second snapshot, Louise elevated her summer-ready look with a boxy, oversized black blazer. She styled the garment over her shoulders for an added dose of Parisian chic.

As for makeup and accessories, the blonde beauty wore her choppy tresses in a centre parting and accentuated her naturally pretty features with a sweep of sculpting bronzer, a flash of highlighter and a peachy pink lip.

© Getty All of Louise's looks are astounding

"Keeping it clean and simple this Summer with my latest @peacocks_fashion Edit. Check it out online and in store now xxx," Louise noted in her caption.

Fans and friends swooned over the former presenter's slew of pictures, with one writing: "You look beautiful as always," while a second noted: "Every item looks amazing on you Louise."

A third remarked: "Cool photos Louise and you look absolutely gorgeous in those outfits," and a fourth sweetly added: "When your natural beauty @louiseredknapp [heart emoji] glows, simple clean fashion allows your warmth to shine."