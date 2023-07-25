Alex Scott is absolutely bewitching in striking corset top

Alex Scott is a frequent fashion inspiration for us and the Football Focus presenter proved that she was still at the top of her game when she posed in a daring corset top for GQ.

The former football ace was appearing at a GQ Heroes event, hosted by author and musician Musa Okwonga, when she debuted her breathtaking ensemble. She had opted for an all-grey look that consisted of the aforementioned item that seriously cinched in her waist and was buckled around the bust. She paired the item with a matching skirt and looked every inch a supermodel as she strode in the look.

WATCH: Alex Scott dances in slinky sheer catsuit

Alex also shared a selection of images from her appearance onstage with Musa where he praised her for wearing the One Love armband during the Qatar World Cup, where FIFA banned many of the teams from making the same gesture.

However, Alex's show of support for the LGBTQ+ community did come at a personal cost to her, as she revealed that she had to "disappear" following the World Cup and had faced a barrage of "hate" and "death threats".

Alex was a goddess in her outfit

"After Qatar, I had to disappear," she commented. "I mean, I disappeared somewhere nice, I did go to Barbados. But I was like, I need to get away, I just need to be on an island and escape life. Do you know what, it's actually sad that I'm like, 'It's [death threats] nothing new'."

She had a more upbeat tone for her caption of her saucy outfit, stating: "It's always a special day when you get to spend time with @britishgq."

Alex wore the One Love armband during the Qatar World Cup

Her followers were quick to respond to her daring outfit, as one enthused: "Great photos, as always @alexscott2. A power house of inspiration & a great role model to so many," and a second commented: "Beautiful pics Alex, every good wish to you," and a third added: "Looking gorgeous as always Alex."

A fourth sweetly penned: "Must say that you are a role model and inspiration to our young girl. They can see somebody that looks like them so you keep doing what you do and in years to come you will see that the work you're putting in now. You're a trailblazer."

© Instagram Alex and Leah had stunning looks

Alex showed just how fasionable she is over the weekend as she joined up with former teammate Leah Williamson as they posed in an elegant garden, with brick walls and doxens of gorgeous flowers. The star entirely stole the show with her ravishing look as she pulled out all of the stops with her ensemble, which consisted of a figure-flattering, off the shoulder gown that perfectly highlighted all of her flawless curves.

The gown also had another daring feature included, a small slit down the back of Alex's feet. The star had her raven tresses fall flawlessly behind her, as she posed with the back to the camera.

© Instagram Alex looked phenomenal in her daring swimwear

Meanwhile, her close friend wore an all together different outfit, opting for a white woollen jumper with intricate patterns on the front, with a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

Alex and Leah have been spending plenty of time together recently and earlier in the month, the pair enjoyed a vacation with a group of close friends, where they made sure to capture all of the sun they could.

© Instagram We are obsessed with all of Alex's looks

The former footballer was seen enjoying her downtime with her close friends, including Leah, and she was looking absolutely sensational in a daring crochet bikini. She decided to avoid tan lines by wearing her lacy number off of her shoulders, with the straps resting on her, as she called out to her mates.

She had her hair done up in braids, allowing them to flow down the fronts of her shoulders and she also wore a gray cap in order to protect the top of her head from the sun's rays.