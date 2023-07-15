Alex Scott is an absolute goddess in daring crochet bikini for stunning photo

Alex Scott is making the most of a sun-soaked holiday as the Football Focus presenter made sure to catch the rays while lounging poolside as she sunned herself in an undislclosed holiday location.

As you can see in the clip below, Alex was enjoying her downtime with her close friends, including former Lioness Leah Williamson, and she was looking absolutely sensational in a daring crochet bikini. The former footballer decided to avoid tan lines by wearing her lacy number off of her shoulders, with the straps resting on her, as she called out to her mates.

She had her hair done up in braids, allowing them to flow down the fronts of her shoulders and she also wore a gray cap in order to protect the top her head from the sun's rays.

Alex's companions weren't lacking when it came to the fashion department either with Leah looking goddess-like in a tiny blue string bikini, while another friend who looked over at the camera was wearing figure-hugging black bikini bottoms.

The 38-year-old has only recently headed on holiday and earlier in the week she stunned fans when she made a glamorous appearance at Wimbledon in another scorching outfit. Spotted on day six of the annual tennis championship, the star totally stole the show in a nude bodycon dress.

Adorned with a statement halterneck and a flirty side split, Alex looked sensational in the sleeveless maxi style. Accessorised to perfection, she polished off her look with dark brown strappy sandals, gold bracelets and a cream handbag.

As for her hair and makeup, she swept her brunette locks into a low ponytail, masterfully drawing attention to her statement hoop earrings, as well as the elegant neckline of her dress. With her eyes dusted in a radiant gold eyeshadow, Alex opted for a hint of honey-hued blush and a high-shine taupe lipgloss to match.

She also made an appearance on the second day of the tournament where the One Show presenter donned a sublime white power suit to join the likes of Jess Glynne, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and the Princess of Wales in SW19.

Raising the style stakes as she stepped out in an oversized ivory blazer that she'd effortlessly draped over her shoulders, Alex paired her jacket with a Michael Kors handbag and strappy white sandals.

When it comes to fashion, Alex is all about having fun with it. In a 2023 interview with Elle, the former Lioness said: 'I feel like we're finally at a stage now where people don't put as many stereotypes on women in sport. You can love dressing up, you can love jewellery, and it's about having the confidence to express that, show off your style and celebrate your uniqueness."

As for how she defines her style, Alex told Reiss: "I would say that my style is constantly evolving as I like to experiment. Sometimes it is a challenge as I'm across a lot of different shows that have very different feelings. Some are more glam, some are more laid back, some I want to add my own style to the show, even though it might have had a certain feel for years and years.

"I want to bring my own personality. So, I will say it's a challenge. My style is a challenge in my working life sometimes, but a challenge that I choose to accept and enjoy."