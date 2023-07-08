Alex Scott showcases gym-honed physique in nude bodycon dress at Wimbledon

Alex Scott had heads spinning on Saturday as she joined the slew of A-Listers at Wimbledon. Spotted on day six of the annual tennis championship, the Football Focus star totally stole the show in a nude bodycon dress.

© Getty Alex Scott looked absolutely stunning as she headed to day six of Wimbledon

Adorned with a statement halterneck and a flirty side split, Alex looked sensational in the sleeveless maxi style. Accessorised to perfection, the 38-year-old polished off her look with dark brown strappy sandals, gold bracelets and a cream handbag.

As for her hair and makeup, Alex swept her brunette locks into a low ponytail, masterfully drawing attention to her statement hoop earrings, as well as the elegant neckline of her dress. With her eyes dusted in a radiant gold eyeshadow, Alex opted for a hint of honey-hued blush and a high-shine taupe lipgloss to match.

© Getty She accessorised with gold hoop earrings and a cream handbag

Throughout the day, Alex was spotted enjoying a glass of champagne before taking her seat for the tennis. Other celebrities in attendance on day six included Gary Lineker and his son Tobias, Dame Anna Wintour, Billie Jean King, Emily Atack and Sam Ryder.

It's not the first time that Alex has been photographed at Wimbledon this week. Pictured on Tuesday, the sports star put her most fashionable foot forward to attend the second day of the Wimbledon Championships.

© Getty The sports star enjoyed a glass of champagne before watching the tennis

Aptly dressing in tennis whites, The One Show presenter donned a sublime white power suit to join the likes of Jess Glynne, Fleabag star Andrew Scott and the Princess of Wales in SW19.

Raising the style stakes as she stepped out in an oversized ivory blazer that she'd effortlessly draped over her shoulders, Alex paired her jacket with a Michael Kors handbag and strappy white sandals.

© David M. Benett Alex wore a cream suit to Wimbledon on Tuesday

When it comes to fashion, Alex is all about having fun with it. In a 2023 interview with Elle, the former Lioness said: 'I feel like we're finally at a stage now where people don't put as many stereotypes on women in sport.

"You can love dressing up, you can love jewellery, and it's about having the confidence to express that, show off your style and celebrate your uniqueness."

© David M. Benett Alex loves to experiment with her style

Fashion has also become a useful tool when it comes to Alex's presenting gigs. Asked about what it's like being the only woman in the room at a lot of sporting events, she replied: "I had to stop even thinking about that. It's not helpful to concentrate on those kinds of things because then your mind gets consumed. Instead, I focused on: 'I'm here, so I'm going to show my personality.' I want the people at home to really see me for who I am and connect with me, and often that's through what I'm wearing."

As for how she defines her style, Alex told Reiss: "I would say that my style is constantly evolving as I like to experiment. Sometimes it is a challenge as I'm across a lot of different shows that have very different feelings. Some are more glam, some are more laid back, some I want to add my own style to the show, even though it might have had a certain feel for years and years.

"I want to bring my own personality. So, I will say it's a challenge. My style is a challenge in my working life sometimes, but a challenge that I choose to accept and enjoy."