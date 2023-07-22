Alex Scott commands attention in ravishing gown with daring slit

Alex Scott never does anything by halves, and that is certainly true when she steps out in some of her best looks, and during the week she put her best foot forward in a fashionable way.

The Football Focus presenter joined up with former teammate Leah Williamson as they posed in an elegant garden, with brick walls and doxens of gorgeous flowers. Alex entirely stole the show with her ravishing look as she pulled out all of the stops with her ensemble, which consisted of a figure-flattering, off the shoulder gown that perfectly highlighted all of her flawless curves.

The gown also had another daring feature included, a small slit down the back of Alex's feet. The star had her raven tresses fall flawlessly behind her, as she posed with the back to the camera.

Meanwhile, her close friend wore an all together different outfit, opting for a white woollen jumper with intricate patterns on the front, with a pair of grey jeans and white trainers.

© Instagram Alex and Leah had stunning looks

Keeping her caption as cheeky as ever, she quickly penned: "What you saying... Lost in the files," alongside an eyes emoji.

Alex and Leah have been spending plenty of time together recently and earlier in the month, the pair enjoyed a vacation with a group of close friends, where they made sure to capture all of the sun they could.

Alex is always a stunner

The former footballer was seen enjoying her downtime with her close friends, including Leah, and she was looking absolutely sensational in a daring crochet bikini. She decided to avoid tan lines by wearing her lacy number off of her shoulders, with the straps resting on her, as she called out to her mates.

She had her hair done up in braids, allowing them to flow down the fronts of her shoulders and she also wore a gray cap in order to protect the top her head from the sun's rays.

© Instagram Alex looked phenomenal in her daring swimwear

Alex's companions weren't lacking when it came to the fashion department either with Leah looking goddess-like in a tiny blue string bikini, while another friend who looked over at the camera was wearing figure-hugging black bikini bottoms.

The sporting star had previously stunned with a glamorous appearance at Wimbledon in another scorching outfit. Spotted on day six of the annual tennis championship, the star totally stole the show in a nude bodycon dress.

© Instagram The star has a flawless bikini body

Adorned with a statement halterneck and a flirty side split, Alex looked sensational in the sleeveless maxi style. Accessorised to perfection, she polished off her look with dark brown strappy sandals, gold bracelets and a cream handbag.

As for her hair and makeup, she swept her brunette locks into a low ponytail, masterfully drawing attention to her statement hoop earrings, as well as the elegant neckline of her dress. With her eyes dusted in a radiant gold eyeshadow, Alex opted for a hint of honey-hued blush and a high-shine taupe lipgloss to match.