Maya Jama shows off blonde hair transformation in backless leather dress

Did someone say bombshell? Because Maya Jama had us doing a double take after her latest sartorial display on Wednesday which saw her smouldering in a backless leather dress as she debuted incredible blonde highlights.

The Love Island host showed off her honey-hued highlights whilst modelling the halterneck gown in a series of sizzling shots on her Instagram account. She paired the sultry black number with a pair of matching pleather boots. Another photo in the carousel saw the presenter using hair removal cream after the slew of daring photos.

© Instagram Maya showed off her blonde highlights

"Changed my hair ft Nair," Maya captioned the shots which showed her sweeping her raven tresses, which started off cascading down in sophisticated waves, into a messy bun. Maya opted for a subtle face of makeup in the stylish updates.

The star was pictured sauntering around what appeared to be her hotel room picturing herself with a glass of prosecco and channeling her inner Kate Moss - leaning on a piece of furniture for a modelesque shot.

The final snap saw the brunette beauty posing in just a dressing gown with the nair cream smothered over her top lip as she snapped herself in the lavish tiled bathroom.

© Instagram Maya put her hair up in a messy bun mid photo shoot

Fans couldn't get enough of the stunning new hair look with one commenting: "New hair color for me absolutely buzzinn." A second added: "Your hair looks absolutely amazing Maya." A third wrote: "Love the hair you got going on."

Meanwhile, others loved the star's au naturel appearance, with one fan replying: "Love it and the natural no make-up look."

The presenter photographed herself with hair removal cream on

This isn't the first time the ITV starlet has enamoured fans with her fashion looks this week as on Saturday Maya was spotted rocking a flawless Christopher Esber design. The plunging cut-out gown was worn for Sunday night's episode of After Sun and perfectly framed the star's impeccably toned abs with a dramatic cut-out around her stomach.

Christopher Esber's designs are also loved by Barbie star Margot Robbie and model Abbey Clancy, so it's no surprise Maya looked flawless for her on-screen appearance.

© Instagram How stunning did Maya Jama look on Sunday night's Love Island: Aftersun episode?

The star opted to sweep her hair back into a slick black ponytail which made way for the dramatic gold hoops she opted for to accessorise her glamorous look.

Her makeup looked incredible and featured an ultra-chic taupe colour palette including a slick of lipstick in the stunning neutral hue and matching eyeshaddow.