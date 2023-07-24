Maya Jama is a total knockout in bodycon dress with daring cut-out

Maya Jama delighted ITV2 viewers with her gorgeous look to host Love Island: Aftersun on Sunday, knocking it out of the park once again with her flair for fashion.

The 28-year-old presenter's stylist Rhea Francois served up another sartorial masterpiece by dressing the London-based beauty in a Christopher Esber design that fitted her like a glove. The edgy khaki design was super flattering, featuring a low-cut neckline, ruching on the midi-length skirt, and a triangular cut-out at the waist that highlighted Maya's incredible, gym-honed physique. We could take our eyes off her as she broke the news of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's engagement to viewers – watch her reaction in the video below…

WATCH: Maya Jama reacts to Molly-Mae and Tommy's engagement news

The gorgeous green dress, which featured knotted detailing at the bust, was perfectly offset by chunky gold hoop earrings.

Maya wore her long hair slicked back in a high ponytail and enhanced her pout with matte, burgundy-hued lipstick.

Christopher Esber's designs are also loved by Barbie star Margot Robbie and model Abbey Clancy, so Maya is in good company.

© Instagram How stunning did Maya Jama look on Sunday night's Love Island: Aftersun episode?

Maya has been having the time of her life hosting the matchmaking reality show and we'll definitely miss her on our screens when it's over.

The star has also upped her fitness game, showing her "lil gains" over the weekend as she rocked a candy pink bikini.

© Instagram Maya was a total knockout in her green dress

Looking gorgeous as she displayed her athletic physique in her swimwear, it got us wondering how she maintains such a healthy lifestyle.

Maya reportedly works out three times a week to maintain her toned figure, but has recently amped up her training after several months of travelling with the help of her PT Woz Whitely, AKA Woz Ldn.

© Instagram Maya is always our favourite reason to tune in to Aftersun

"We typically focus on doing a lot of resistance training," Woz told Vogue. "And we mix that with quite a bit of core training and some cardio – you always want to get a sweat out of the session."

Maya is definitely all about balance, however, and believes in a work hard, play hard lifestyle.

© Instagram Maya works out three to four days a week

She previously told Women's Health: "I have loads of energy so lately I’ve been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I’m still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it’s an important part of keeping healthy.

"I’m actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I’m on my own, I’ll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."