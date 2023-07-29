Alex Jones stuns in spellbinding skirt and strappy top

Alex Jones made us do a double take after her latest sartorial display on Friday, which saw her channeling her inner Carrie Bradshaw in the most spellbinding skirt of dreams.

The TV presenter, 39, rocked the ivory piece for an episode of The One Show and took to Instagram to show it off to her eager followers - and we can't say we blame her! The elevated item was adorned with large black polka dots and created in a luxe satin material.

Alex Jones channels Sarah Jessica Parker in billowing skirt

She paired the Warehouse skirt with a classic black racer-back vest and confessed in the caption of a video of herself wearing the number she felt like she could be the Sex in the City actress.

She penned: "Channeling @sarahjessicaparker. Skirt @warehouse Top @me_andem." She paired the piece with chic pointed to black heels and kept it minimal on the accessories front only wearing her wedding rings.

© Instagram Alex looked so beautiful in the statement piece

Her brunette locks looked immaculate and were styled with a soft wave for her on-screen appearance. Alex kept with her usual flawless makeup look which is comprised of a smokey eyeshadow combination, pink blusher and rosy lipstick.

"Absolutely love this outfit!" one fan penned. A second added: "Oh how absolutely beautiful do you look!!!" [Flame emoji]. A third wrote: "What an incredible skirt Alex, absolutely gorgeous you look so beautiful," alongside four flame emojis.

Alex looked beautiful in the two piece

This week has been a fashion triumph for the BBC host. On Thursday, Alex impressed fans with an elevated black co-ord comprised of a flattering halterneck top and billowing high-waisted skirt.

The ebony number sparked confusion among fans, as at first glance it appeared to be a dress, but Alex took to her Instagram Stories to clarify it was in fact, a slinky co-ord. The presenter looked so glamorous for the video which was filmed in the back of a car.

© Instagram Alex posed of a quick photo in the lemon number

Alex also blew her fans away wearing a daring yellow Me+Em summer suit on Tuesday. Underneath the dazzling co-ord, Alex opted for a striped long-sleeved top complete with frilly cuffs.

She penned: "Acid suit is @me_andem I look so serious but I love it! This shade of lemon lime." Alongside a series of photos and videos of herself wearing the vibrant number. As for her shoes, the One Show presenter completed her look with a pair of black, patent heels.

She paired the look with a glamorous cuffed top

In one snap, Alex made sure viewers got a glimpse of her frilly sleeves and in a close-up mirror shot photographed the intricate detail. The image also caught a zoomed-in look at her immaculately manicured nails which were painted in a glossy coral hue - the perfect shade for summer!