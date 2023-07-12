The One Show's Alex Jones steals the limelight in gorgeous hot pink outfit

BBC presenter Alex Jones always looks flawless on The One Show, and her latest look is no exception.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-three stunned fans with her bold summer-ready look – and wow did she look amazing!

WATCH: Alex Jones shimmies on The One Show in sequin mini skirt - and wow

Embracing the 'Barbiecore' trend, Alex, 46, donned a pair of hot pink wide leg trousers, a stunning black top featuring a halter neckline and some strappy black heels.

Alex looked pretty in pink

She wore her chocolate tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo and accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings. As for makeup, the TV star accentuated her features with a slick of coordinating pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and lashings of mascara. Swoon!

In the pink: Barbiecore explained © Matt Winkelmeyer Barbiecore may have entered fashion parlance in 2022 but it has been around for several years. Rapper Nicki Minaj has channelled Barbie to such an extent throughout her career, fans have dubbed her "Barbz". And the hundreds of Barbiecore Pinterest boards created since 2019 show how pink couture has captured the public's imagination. Its 2022 surge can be ascribed to Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli whose pink-themed Valentino Fall runway show in March of that year took the fashion world by storm. The trend was further turbocharged both when Anne Hathaway attended another Valentino show wearing nothing but pink and a flood of fuchsia-clad celebrities rocked up at the Grammy's, With the release of Greta Gerwig's much-anticipated movie in July, Barbiecore is here to stay and the unconverted may as well get on board now or face looking rather drab this "Barbie summer". So if your wardrobe is distinctly lacking in pink, check out HELLO!'s guide to the 12 things needed to perfect Barbiecore in 2023.

In her caption, Alex shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse inside her week, writing: "Ah. What a brilliant start to the week. Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana were just lovely. Really down to earth and funny and then Michael Sheen and David Tennant turned up and took it to a whole new level. If Carlsberg made Mondays… You can watch it on @bbciplayer."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on the mother-of-three, with one gushing: "Oooooh these trousers are super cute!! You look FAB!!" while a second noted: "Love your outfit Alex you look absolutely gorgeous."

A third chimed in: "Looking beautiful as always Alex," and a fourth added: "Beautiful picture of you in that outfit."

Alex always looks so stylish

Alex's gorgeous carousel of photos comes after she shared an update on her husband's mental health.

Appearing on Gabby Logan's podcast, Midpoint, the presenter revealed that her insurance broker husband Charlie Thomson has taken a number of steps to help get him to a "way better place" than he was last year.

The couple exchanged vows in 2015

When asked by Gabby how Charlie is feeling now, Alex replied: "He's good, yes. He's in a way better place now to where we were a year ago, but diet has played a huge part in that. We always eat relatively well but he's quite into nutrition.

"I think it was a way for him as well to fill his days in a sense when he wasn't feeling well. And he decided to take on this kind of role of, right well we've got the medication but I'm going to see what else I can do to help myself."

Alex's husband went through "a really bad period" with his mental health

Speaking of Charlie's struggles earlier this year, Alex said: "It's my husband's own story to tell, so I won't go into detail, but he suffers with his mental health and we've just been through a really bad period where he had Lyme Disease and then he had viral meningitis.

Alex and Charlie tied the knot on 31 December 2015. They hosted their wedding ceremony in Cardiff Castle's stone-vaulted 15th-century undercroft, followed by a reception in the castle's 18th-century library and dining room.

The star is a doting mother-of-three

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Alex waxed lyrical about her big day. "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second," she said.

The couple went on to welcome three adorable children: Teddy, five, Kit, three, and baby daughter, Annie.