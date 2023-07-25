Alex Jones' daring summer suit will leave you speechless

Alex Jones never disappoints when it comes to her fashion, the evidence? Her latest sartorial display on Tuesday, which saw her rocking the most perfect summer suit even Kate Middleton would covet.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 46-year-old TV presenter shared a stunning photo rocking the vibrant Me + Em number which was created in an elevated bright yellow hue. Underneath the summery co-ord, Alex opted for a striped long-sleeved top complete with frilly cuffs which she drew special attention to in a second photo.

The brunette beauty was a vision

Captioning the post, Alex penned: "Acid suit is @me_andem I look so serious but I love it! This shade of lemon lime." As for her shoes, the One Show presenter slipped into a pair of black, patent heels.

She wore her stylish shoulder-length locks down and straight and opted for a face of camera-ready makeup comprised of smokey chestnut eyeshaddow, brushes of warm bronzer, lashes of mascara, and vibrant pink lipstick.

© Instagram Alex gave fans a close up of her jazzy sleeves

In the second photo, which showed eager fans a close-off of her glamorous cuffs, the BBC star's immaculate pale pink manicure was perfectly displayed.

"Looking beautiful as always Alex," one fan penned. A second added: "Love this on you," alongside a yellow heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Classic black stilettos. You wear them so so well @alexjonesthomson love it [red love heart] Mwah x."

Alex dazzled in the summer look

The star's latest fashion triumph came just hours after she was spotted enjoying a mini-break with her young children, Kit, Teddy, and Annie, and friends at the weekend. The group headed for a lavish stay in the Cotswolds which Alex documented in an Instagram reel.

The video saw a number of sweet photos of her boys enjoying time in the pool as well as little Annie cooing over a pram.

Alongside the video, Alex penned: "A lovely weekend in the Cotswold filled with brilliant friends, amazing interiors and a beautiful garden. All my favourites. Thank you @charlottesdavey."

Alex shares her three children with her adoring husband Charlie Thomson, whom she married in Cardiff Castle on 31 December 2015, four years after they first met at a party in 2011.

Alex said she enjoyed every second of her wedding day, telling HELLO!: "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."