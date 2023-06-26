Alex Jones stuns fans in waist-cinching dress - and wow

Alex Jones always stuns fans with her fashion on The One Show, but her latest look has fans in love.

The star looked incredible in a strappy midi dress from Mango to host the show alongside close friend Gethin Jones, in an episode which saw Damien Lewis give an interview and perform with his band.

She added a pair of H&M heels to finish the look, and swept her hair up into a chic twisted style with natural makeup.

Posting on Instagram to share a snap from the special show, Alex wrote to her fans: "What a show! Great, great guests and of course, my original partner in crime from many moons ago @gethincjones. Dress @mango, shoes @hm."

Alex looked gorgeous in a strappy dress from Mango

As ever, her followers were quick to comment on her gorgeous fashion choices, selected as always by her loyal stylist Tess Wright.

"You looked beautiful in that dress, very elegant… and I love the dynamic with you and @gethincjones," one fan responded. "Lovely dress, you looked stunning tonight," another wrote, with a further adding: "Dress is absolutely stunning! I NEED this dress."

Alex's stylist Tess has previously spoken with HELLO! about the pair's friendship and working partnership, revealing that Tess prefers to wear high street brands as much as possible.

© Instagram Alex hosted The One Show with Gethin Jones and welcomed guest Damien Lewis

"She loves wearing all the high street stuff at home, too," she said. "Alex loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

Earlier in the week, Alex showed off her signature style once again as she shared a snap from an evening out at Fortnum and Mason - looking gorgeous in a Ted Baker top and a pair of neutral wide-leg jeans.

"Thanks to @fortnums for a fantastic evening. Food and drink exquisite as always. Heaven," she captioned the photo of her posing outside the store's famous doors.

© Instagram Alex wore wide-leg jeans and a Ted Baker top for an evening at Fortnum & Mason

Her outfit combo is another of her favourites, according to stylist Tess. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely top in a bright colour," she told HELLO!.

Alex is mum to her three children Teddy, five, Kit, three, and little Annie, one, and has previously told HELLO! that she loves her busy life.

Alex is a doting mum to her three children

"There isn't much time for that at the minute, and that's ok. I've kind of resigned myself to thinking, well you know, we're in it, there's another baby, this is how it's going to be for a few years," she said.

Of The One Show, she added: "I'm really lucky in many ways. I love my job. Work for me doesn't feel like a pain; I go in and my friends are there, the girls in makeup and Tess who's my stylist and we have a good chat. So I feel like even though it's not social, it feels it."