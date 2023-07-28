Alex Jones' slinky black two-piece will leave you speechless

Alex Jones never fails when it comes to slipping into a dazzling outfit. And her latest fashion display on Thursday was no exception when she was spotted posing up a storm in a slinky black two-piece.
The dazzling ebony co-ord was worn by the star for her stint on The One Show but left fans asking questions, as at first glance it appears to be a dress. In fact, the ensemble is comprised of a flattering halterneck top and a billowing matching skirt and looked incredible on the TV star.
Taking to her Instagram account with a video, Alex chatted to the camera from the back of a car explaining the unanimous misconception that her eager fans had of her sultry look. See the full video below.
As always, her hair and makeup looked flawless for the on-screen appearance. She wore her sleek brunette tresses in subtle waves. As for her makeup, she opted for a classic smokey eyeshadow combination, rosy blusher, and pink lipstick.
This isn't the first sartorial display Alex has impressed fans with this week. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three stepped out in the most vibrant summer suit of dreams.
The matching set was in a stunning summer yellow hue and was paired with a striped T-shirt and black stilettos - a winning combination!
Alex took to Instagram with a photo carousel of the dazzling look which she captioned: "Acid suit is @me_andem I look so serious but I love it! This shade of lemon lime."
It's no surprise that the elevated look resulted in a slew of comments being left for the star from her eager fans. "Looking beautiful as always Alex," one penned. A second added: "Love this on you," alongside a yellow heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Classic black stilettos. You wear them so so well @alexjonesthomson love it [red love heart] Mwah x."
When the star isn't dazzling her followers with glamorous photos, Alex is a doting mother and wife to her three young children, Kit, Teddy, and Annie, and husband, Charlie Thomson.
The loved-up couple married on 31 December 2015, four years after they first met at a party in 2011. "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Alex exclusively told HELLO!. Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."
Keep scrolling to see Alex's most fabulous fashion looks…