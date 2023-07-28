Alex Jones' slinky black two-piece will leave you speechless

Alex Jones never fails when it comes to slipping into a dazzling outfit. And her latest fashion display on Thursday was no exception when she was spotted posing up a storm in a slinky black two-piece.

The dazzling ebony co-ord was worn by the star for her stint on The One Show but left fans asking questions, as at first glance it appears to be a dress. In fact, the ensemble is comprised of a flattering halterneck top and a billowing matching skirt and looked incredible on the TV star.

Alex looked beautiful in the two piece

Taking to her Instagram account with a video, Alex chatted to the camera from the back of a car explaining the unanimous misconception that her eager fans had of her sultry look. See the full video below.

Alex Jones addresses fan confusion over slinky black ensemble

As always, her hair and makeup looked flawless for the on-screen appearance. She wore her sleek brunette tresses in subtle waves. As for her makeup, she opted for a classic smokey eyeshadow combination, rosy blusher, and pink lipstick.

This isn't the first sartorial display Alex has impressed fans with this week. On Tuesday, the mother-of-three stepped out in the most vibrant summer suit of dreams.

© Instagram Alex posed of a quick photo in the lemon number

The matching set was in a stunning summer yellow hue and was paired with a striped T-shirt and black stilettos - a winning combination!

Alex took to Instagram with a photo carousel of the dazzling look which she captioned: "Acid suit is @me_andem I look so serious but I love it! This shade of lemon lime."

She paired the look with a glamorous cuffed top

It's no surprise that the elevated look resulted in a slew of comments being left for the star from her eager fans. "Looking beautiful as always Alex," one penned. A second added: "Love this on you," alongside a yellow heart emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Classic black stilettos. You wear them so so well @alexjonesthomson love it [red love heart] Mwah x."

When the star isn't dazzling her followers with glamorous photos, Alex is a doting mother and wife to her three young children, Kit, Teddy, and Annie, and husband, Charlie Thomson.

Alex paired the look with black stilettos

The loved-up couple married on 31 December 2015, four years after they first met at a party in 2011. "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Alex exclusively told HELLO!. Meanwhile, Charlie said of his bride: "She looked absolutely stunning. I couldn’t stop smiling."

Keep scrolling to see Alex's most fabulous fashion looks…

