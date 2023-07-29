Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava shows off incredible physique in blue swimsuit - and you should see her tattoos

Reese Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, is following in her footsteps with a career in modeling. The 23-year-old is currently attending UC Berkeley, but she’s also landed major campaigns for Pat McGrath, Beyonce's Ivy Park and her mother’s fashion line, Draper James. And now, it looks like Ava has teamed up with Aerie to promote their stunning swimwear range.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the blonde beauty posed up a storm in a cornflower blue one-piece from the brand. Showing off her incredible physique in the swimsuit, which featured the coolest cut-out neckline, Ava also revealed some of the tattoos along her arms.

Reese herself is a fan of tattoos and famously has a star with blue swallows on her left hip, and it looks like Ava is building her own collection too. Like her mother, the aspiring model has a cluster of birds, though on her left arm, as well as the word ‘true’. Ava’s father, Ryan Phillipe, has always been an ink enthusiast, and in 2010, he told Inked Magazine, that they’re “like a map to your life".

© Instagram Ava with her mom Reese

Shortly after Ava posted her poolside snap for Aerie, the 23-year-old was inundated with messages from fans, with many noting her striking resemblance to mom Reese.

“Holy just wow you're your mother's twin! Even more beautiful. I know she's so proud,” replied one. “Had to do a double take thinking it was Reese,” added another. Meanwhile, a third commented, “Legally Blonde blue edition,” and a fourth responded, “Looks like Legally Blonde moment from the Harvard application video.”

While Ava draws a lot of comparisons with her mom, she doesn’t seem to mind, especially as the pair are so close.

© Photo: Getty Images Ava and Reese are extremely close

Back in March, she marked Reese’s birthday with the sweetest message on Instagram. Sharing a photo of the Big Little Lies star enjoying a cocktail, Ava wrote: “HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this legendary lady I’m lucky enough to call my mama! She is truly a force of nature.

“While I am endlessly inspired by her and so proud of all she’s accomplished, what I admire most is the way she moves through the world as a curious, considerate, gracious, and loving person. With each year, I find even more reasons to love her, and I am thrilled to celebrate another year of her bright light in my life! Love you always @reesewitherspoon.”

© Getty Reese with her daughter Ava and eldest son Deacon

Reese has also spoken about her close connection to Ava, as well as her sons Deacon and Tennessee, on occasion.

Speaking to Glamour in 2014, the actress said: "I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."