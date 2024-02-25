Reese Witherspoon turns heads in tightfitting red frock with daring thigh-high split at SAG awards

Reese Witherspoon illuminated the 30th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles with her striking presence.

At 47, Reese, fresh from flaunting her athletic prowess on a Los Angeles jog, joined the constellation of stars like Margot Robbie and Laverne Cox at the Shrine Auditorium's red carpet.

Reese captivated attendees in a breathtaking, strapless red gown that embraced her silhouette, featuring a daring thigh-high slit that added a touch of allure to her appearance.

Complementing her vibrant ensemble, she chose open-toed red heels, seamlessly blending elegance with her signature style.

© Gilbert Flores Reese Witherspoon at the SAG awards

Her hair, a cascade of blonde waves styled by beauty expert Lona Vigi using Fekkai products, exuded a sense of effortless glamour.

Lona aimed to strike a balance between sensuality and easy grace, stating, "For tonight’s look, we wanted Reese to feel effortless yet sexy while celebrating her nomination for best ensemble with her cast of The Morning Show."

© Michael Buckner Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez

The styling process involved the Fekkai Clean Stylers Root Lift Volume Spray to infuse her hair with volume, followed by the Full Blown Volume Dry Texturizing Spray for an added boost of vitality.

The look was set with the Clean Stylers Volume Lock Hairspray, ensuring lasting perfection throughout the evening.

© Brian van der Brug Reese stunned in her red frock

Reese's outfit was further accentuated by dazzling rhinestone earrings, a gold necklace, and a ring, each piece contributing to her radiant look.

Her makeup, a work of art by Kelsey Deenihan, featured a meticulous application of RéVive skincare products to prime her skin, followed by Dior cosmetics to achieve a stunning finish.

A subtle blush highlighted her cheekbones, while a glossy nude lip tint added a final touch to her flawless visage. As Reese stepped onto the red carpet, she effortlessly commanded attention, posing with grace and charm.

A serendipitous encounter with Jessica Chastain led to an impromptu photo, capturing a moment of camaraderie between the two actresses.

Reese's role in the hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show has earned the show three SAG Award nominations, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, recognizing the collective talent of its cast.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City

With the third season having concluded in November of the previous year and a fourth season on the horizon, the series continues to captivate audiences and critics alike, boasting six Critics Choice Awards nominations and two Golden Globe nods in January.

In a heartfelt conversation with Variety, Reese and co-star Jennifer Aniston reflected on their enduring friendship and professional partnership.

Jennifer remarked: "We've been in each other's lives for 20-something years. It's just in our DNA that we are collaborators," highlighting the deep bond and mutual respect that have sustained their collaboration through the years.

Reese added: "There's a comfort to that. It's just mutual respect and years of experience. And I think we’re both incredulous that we're still working at this level," expressing gratitude for their continued success and the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to contemporary discourse through their work.

Amidst the excitement of the SAG Awards, Reese also hinted at the eagerly anticipated return of HBO's Big Little Lies, revealing ongoing efforts with Nicole Kidman to bring a third season to fruition.

With a diverse portfolio that includes the upcoming Legally Blonde 3 in pre-production, Reese Witherspoon's legacy in the entertainment industry continues to flourish.

