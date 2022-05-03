Ava Phillippe dazzles in hot pink dress for rare red carpet appearance She was dressed to impress

Ava Phillippe pulled out all the stops to put on a stunning display at a recent Armani Beauty event and fans adored her hot pink dress.

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe posed up a storm wearing a short, satin outfit which was sure to turn heads.

Ava shared a snapshot on Instagram and her social media followers flooded her with compliments.

"Thank you so much @armanibeauty for having me last night," she wrote before thanking her glam squad too.

Fans commented: "Absolutely stunning," and, "stop it right now," while there were strings of on-fire emojis too.

Ava bares a striking resemblance to her famous mom, to whom she is incredibly close.

Ava looked stunning Armani

She recently paid tribute to Reese, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Sharing a picture of her mom holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

Reese and Ava are very close

"Happy happy birthday to the brilliant, joyful, fiery, thoughtful, and gorgeous woman that I am lucky enough to call my mom."

Reese welcomed 22-year-old Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who recently turned 18. Reese has a son, Tennessee, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

