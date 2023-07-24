Reese Witherspoon and doppelganger daughter Ava twin in strapless dresses

Reese and Ava could be sisters!

It was a delightful sight for fans when Reese Witherspoon, 47, and her daughter Ava, 23, made an appearance on Saturday at an event in Orange County, looking more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo.

Recently single Reese, the iconic Oscar-winning actress, flaunted her fit figure in an elegant, pale green strapless dress.

The ensemble featured stylish ruching along one side, adding a touch of sophistication. Reese's trademark blonde hair cascaded down in loose waves, complemented by curtain bangs.

The media mogul opted for a natural makeup look, with a sun-kissed glow and a delicate pink lip.

Reese and Ava

Following in her mother's fashion-forward footsteps, Ava looked equally chic in a coordinated white outfit.

She wore a strapless ruched top, teamed with matching pleated wide-leg trousers. Like Reese, Ava's blonde locks were styled into loose waves, and she went for a natural makeup look. Adding a contrasting element to her attire, she donned a black choker necklace.

Reese and Ava enjoy a little pampering

"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillipe learning all about @oceana's incredible conservation work," Reese shared alongside the photo on her social media.

Ava reciprocated by sharing a few photos on her Instagram Stories of the duo at the resort, captioning them, "Had a lovely evening with my favorite mama and @biossance. Celebrating all the amazing work @oceana does to protect our oceans."

Reese and Ava are very close

Both mother and daughter were attendees at Oceana's 16th annual SeaChange Summer Party. The fundraiser was held at the luxurious Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach resort in Dana Point.

For more than two decades, Oceana, the ocean conservation organization, has been committed to protecting the oceans from pollution, overfishing, and climate change. Reese serves as the global brand ambassador for Biossance, one of Oceana's partners.

In its promotional materials, the company highlights how its vegan squalane saves two million sharks every year from being poached.

Not only were the mother-daughter pair contributing to a good cause, but they also enjoyed some quality time together.

Wrapped in their hotel robes, Reese and Ava indulged in a bit of pampering in their room prior to the event.

The special guests for the evening at the Oceana event included June Diana Raphael as the Master of Ceremonies and a musical performance by Third Eye Blind.