Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look more alike than ever in latest red carpet appearance - see photos

Reese Witherspoon once again turned heads, this time at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, accompanied by her daughter Ava Phillippe.

Their striking resemblance had fans doing a double take as the mother-daughter duo graced the event held at The Barker Hangar on Sunday.

Reese, 47, an Oscar-winning actress and Hello Sunshine founder, looked stunning in a Celine black gown adorned with an asymmetrical bow and a daring slit.

She completed her look with sparkling Bulgari jewelry and classic Christian Louboutin pumps.

© MICHAEL TRAN US actress Reese Witherspoon (R) and daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe arrive for the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Ava, a recent UC Berkeley graduate, made a fashion statement in a dazzling Monique Lhuillier minidress paired with black tights and heels.

This appearance follows a week after Reese brought her son, Deacon, to the Golden Globes.

© Frazer Harrison Ava looks just like her mom!

Reese and Ava share a close-knit bond, often making headlines for their uncanny resemblance.

In a touching tribute on Ava's 24th birthday last September, Reese expressed her admiration for Ava, calling her 'the most inspiring, thoughtful, creative, dynamic, funny woman.'

She expressed her joy in witnessing Ava's growth and the lessons learned from being her mother, saying, "It's the joy of my life to watch you grow. I have learned so much from being your mom. How lucky is that??!! I love you to the stars and back."

© Kevin Mazur They could be sisters! Ava and Reese twin on the red carpet

Their mother-daughter outing at the Critics Choice Awards came shortly after Deacon, an NYU student, joined Reese at the Golden Globes.

During the event, Deacon shared his excitement for his first awards show experience and Reese's advice for the evening, which included carrying gum, hand sanitizer, and being courteous.

"She's the party animal, and I'm just trying to keep up," Deacon humorously remarked about his mother.

Reese, who separated from her husband Jim Toth last year, is also a mother to Deacon and Tennessee, her son with Toth.

Inside the Critics Choice Awards, Reese was seen alongside Jennifer Aniston, her co-star in The Morning Show.

© Getty Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet

Reese shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming third season of the Apple TV+ series, highlighting the exciting developments in store, including space travel and network troubles.

With six Golden Globe nominations since 2000 and a win in 2006 for her portrayal of June Carter in Walk the Line, Reese continues to be a significant figure in Hollywood.

