Dua Lipa sizzles in string bikini on dreamy vacation

The Dance the Night Away singer is currently soaking up the sun in Albania

Dua Lipa has been soaking up the sun recently on her trip to Albania – and the star looked a vision on Saturday in a printed string bikini.

The One Kiss singer showed off her incredible figure as she posed for Instagram wearing an orange stripe print bikini, styled with a pair of gold trim aviator sunglasses.

To complete the effortless vacation look, Dua accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace to match, along with a delicate gold belly chain.

The 27-year-old, whose parents are from Albania, shared a carousel of photos from her vacation. The post included several stunning bikini shots, along with a snap of Dua in a bright orange cut-out mini dress whilst posing in front of a dreamy beach backdrop.

© Instagram Dua looked stunning as she soaked up the sun in Albania

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the post, and one follower wrote: "Queen of Albania" While another added: "Hope you are relaxing Queen."

A third penned: "So gorgeous as always."

Last week, the singer shared a carousel of photos captioned, "camera roll randoms", which featured a mirror selfie with the glammed-up cast of Barbie from the Los Angeles movie premiere.

Not only did Dua make a cameo appearance in the newly released movie as Mermaid Barbie, but the singer's latest single Dance the Night Away is the lead song from the popular soundtrack.

© Instagram The cast of Barbie were glammed up for the Los Angeles movie premiere

The star-studded soundtrack also features tracks from Ava Max, Ice Spice, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Billie Eilish, and her co-star Ryan Gosling.

The star-studded selfie saw Dua posing alongside Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera.

Fans were obsessed with the behind-the-scenes shot, with one follower commenting: "Imagine being so famous that you have a casual picture of Ryan Gosling in your camera roll."

Another wrote: "Your 30-second screentime in Barbie was amazing!"