Kate Garaway stuns in hot-pink two-piece for dazzling appearance

Kate Garraway turned heads on Monday when she chanelled her inner Margot Robbie wearing a vibrant pink summer suit.

The GMB star, 56, wore the Barbie-core ensemble for an appearance on the One Show where she was captured beside hosts, Alex Jones and, Jermaine Jenas. Kate was a vision in the hot pink two-piece which she paired with an elevated dark pink blouse.

© Instagram Kate looked fabulous for the show

Kate looked beautiful in the glamorous snap and wore her golden blonde tresses in a bouncy blowdry. As for her makeup, she opted for fluttery lashes, slick eyeliner, and nude lipstick.

Alex also looked lovely wearing black and white patterned trousers and an electric blue jumper.

© Callum McCarron Kate opted for a vibrant red suit

The daring sartorial display followed Kate's latest episode of Kate Garraway's Life Stories where she quite literally followed suit wearing a daring red suit with sky-high pink platforms.

The episode on Tuesday made headlines after celebrity guest, Anton Du Beke, opened up about his traumatic childhood.

© Callum McCarron Anton Du Beke on Kate Garraway's Life Stories

Viewers were left in tears after the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed he was stabbed in the stomach and the leg by his father one Boxing Day which led to a three-day hospital stay.

Anton, who was a teenager at the time of the incident, spoke openly about his father's problems with alcohol abuse in his chat with Kate.

"The alcoholism and the violence [was] towards me, because I was a boy, a young man I suppose," he said. "You've got an alcoholic father and a situation where if you're in the house [and he's] drinking then you end up with the fights and stuff. You'd move room to get away from all of it and then he follows you in and the next thing you know the violence starts and then it came to a head one evening, I ended up in hospital for three days."

He continued: "I got stabbed, I've never said this out loud before. I remember walking out of the house to walk up to the hospital, holding my leg, and a police car drove past, and I waved him down and I said: 'He's in there with a knife'."

© Photo: Instagram Kate's husband Derek is still suffering with the impacts of Covid

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the moving episode. "I'm crying my eyes out. I've always known you were genuine but this is another level." A second penned: "How moving. I applaud this bright man. Speaking out can be so hard when you're dealing with toxic family issues. Often kept secret, to 'save face'. Well done ADB."

When Kate isn't appearing on TV she cares for her husband Derek Draper who is still unwell, after falling ill with Covid-19 in 2020. The couple shares a son Bill, 14, and daughter, Darcey, 17.