Abbey Clancy looks phenomenal in striking bikini

Abbey Clancy never looks anything short of phenomenal, and the model blew her fans away during the week as she posed alongside a group of friends in a dazzling bikini in a muted colour.

The gorgeous two-piece suited Abbey perfectly and highlighted her beautiful model's physique, including her dazzling legs and incredibly toned abs. The star made sure to protect herself from the harsh sunlight with a pair of sunglasses while her windswept blonde hair was worn loose as she posed on a boat alongside her close pals, one of whom wore an eye-catching bikini and another looked magnificent in a white one-piece.

Abbey highlighted the bond she shared with her companions, calling them "my girls" and she also shared a selection of clips and videos of their children all playing together as the boat made its way through the waves.

It also appeared that the group were getting ready for some open-water swimming as Abbey's young daughter positioned herself on the side of the vessel, although the clip didn't show if the youngster dived into the waters below.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends enjoyed their time abroad

Abbey and her children have recently been enjoying a holiday abroad, and the model's latest photos have confirmed that the group has headed for the sunny shores of Spain, as their boat bore the flag of the European nation as it billowed in the wind.

The star has shared some glimpses into her time abroad and she set social media alight over the weekend as she sat in the back of a car while wearing a minuscule bikini and chain necklace. She finished the look off with a pair of sunglasses and a cap, simply captioning the snap with a string of sun emojis.

© Instagram Abbey and her friends are enjoying time in Spain

As for her makeup, Abbey kept it natural although as a self-confessed skincare fanatic, her flawless face was bound to be covered in sun-safe SPF. Her pouted lips appeared to have a slight tint and took front and centre of the ultra-glam photo.

Abbey loves a bikini moment and at the start of July, the 37-year-old TV star posted a sun-drenched snapshot of herself basking in the sunshine. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her chic black bikini top which she teamed with a beaded necklace and bracelet.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with a plethora of sweet messages. One wrote: "Gorgeous and stunning as always!!!" while a second gushed: "So so pretty babe."

This Morning star Holly Willoughby was quick to add: "Beauty!!!" followed by a red heart emoji, whilst a fourth quizzed: "Abbey do you use bleach or high lift tint on your hair? And is it highlights and lowlights or just balayage... it's lovely and I want to try and recreate it."

Over on her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly contestant appeared to share a glimpse inside her family holiday. Abbey, who is married to footballer Peter Crouch, was quick to share a slew of blissful poolside moments featuring her eldest daughter, Sophia, who was all smiles as she relaxed in a pool. Perhaps a little different than her dip in the sea!

