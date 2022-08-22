Loved Meghan Markle's Bardot top? H&M is selling a near-identical version in black

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex upped the style stakes as she headed to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

Looking oh-so-chic as she appeared on stage, Meghan made headlines in a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, which she teamed with sleek fitted trousers and the most glamorous pair of mesh Manolo Blahnik heels.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan pay tribute to 'strength and heart' of Invictus Games competitors

Sending royal fans into a frenzy, searches for Bardot tops no doubt soared, and if you're still searching for the perfect Duchess-inspired blouse, then we've got you covered.

Amongst H&M's new-in section, we've found a near-identical version of Meghan's bodysuit, and it comes in two different colours.

Duchess Meghan rocked a Bardot bodysuit by Khaite at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games

Available to shop in either black or a greyish blue, this soft-jersey number features a similar off-the-shoulder neckline, wrap-over front, gathered seams and soft draping.

Effortlessly elegant, it can be coordinated with everything from slim-leg trousers to pencil skirts, jeans and tailored shorts. A bestseller, it's already flying off of the shelves, so we'd recommend racking to check out while you can.

GET THE LOOK:

Black Draped Bodysuit, £19.99, H&M

It's hardly surprising that Meghan's outfit from the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games proved so popular with fans – even her accessories were flawless.

Adding a hint of sparkle, she was spotted wearing a Cartier diamond necklace and a delicate diamond bracelet.

Blue Draped Bodysuit, £19.99, H&M

As for her hair, she swept her raven locks into a sophisticated updo complete with face-framing bangs.

Sporting a glowing complexion, Meghan's makeup consisted of a brown smokey eye shadow, voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a hint of high-sine pink lip gloss – divine.

Meghan accessorised with Cartier jewellery and a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels

Of course, once photos emerged of the Duchess' outfit, fans were quick to praise the fashionista.

"The top would be a very beautiful design for a wedding dress," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Love this look on her but those shoes!! Incredible."

"She looks sooo beautiful & happy, those shoes are my favourite," added a third fan.

