Loved Meghan Markle's Bardot top? H&M is selling a near-identical version in black

Back in April, Meghan Markle's onstage appearance at the Invictus Games sparked searches for her Bardot top from Khaite, and now H&M is selling a high street version for £19.99.
Earlier this year, the Duchess of Sussex upped the style stakes as she headed to the Invictus Games in The Hague.
Looking oh-so-chic as she appeared on stage, Meghan made headlines in a cream off-the-shoulder bodysuit by Khaite, which she teamed with sleek fitted trousers and the most glamorous pair of mesh Manolo Blahnik heels.
Sending royal fans into a frenzy, searches for Bardot tops no doubt soared, and if you're still searching for the perfect Duchess-inspired blouse, then we've got you covered.
Amongst H&M's new-in section, we've found a near-identical version of Meghan's bodysuit, and it comes in two different colours.
Duchess Meghan rocked a Bardot bodysuit by Khaite at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games
Available to shop in either black or a greyish blue, this soft-jersey number features a similar off-the-shoulder neckline, wrap-over front, gathered seams and soft draping.
Effortlessly elegant, it can be coordinated with everything from slim-leg trousers to pencil skirts, jeans and tailored shorts. A bestseller, it's already flying off of the shelves, so we'd recommend racking to check out while you can.
GET THE LOOK:
Black Draped Bodysuit, £19.99, H&M
It's hardly surprising that Meghan's outfit from the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games proved so popular with fans – even her accessories were flawless.
Adding a hint of sparkle, she was spotted wearing a Cartier diamond necklace and a delicate diamond bracelet.
Blue Draped Bodysuit, £19.99, H&M
As for her hair, she swept her raven locks into a sophisticated updo complete with face-framing bangs.
Sporting a glowing complexion, Meghan's makeup consisted of a brown smokey eye shadow, voluminous lashes, rosy blusher and a hint of high-sine pink lip gloss – divine.
Meghan accessorised with Cartier jewellery and a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels
Of course, once photos emerged of the Duchess' outfit, fans were quick to praise the fashionista.
"The top would be a very beautiful design for a wedding dress," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Love this look on her but those shoes!! Incredible."
"She looks sooo beautiful & happy, those shoes are my favourite," added a third fan.
