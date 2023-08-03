The Duchess of Sussex shares her birthday with another much-loved royal lady

Prince Harry's wife Duchess Meghan celebrates her 42nd birthday on Friday and no doubt her royal husband and children, four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, will be spoiling her at home in Montecito, California.

Despite the reported tensions in the royal family, we imagine that King Charles and Queen Camilla will wish their daughter-in-law Meghan a happy birthday on 4 August - a date that has further significance for the King.

Former Suits actress Meghan shares her special day with another notable royal who Charles was extremely close to - the late Queen Mother.

Born Elizabeth Angela Marguerite Bowes-Lyon, the Queen Mother shared two daughters with King George VI: the late Queen and her sister, the late Princess Margaret.

The Queen Mother sadly passed away aged 101 in March 2002. She died peacefully in her sleep at home at Royal Lodge in Windsor and was the first member of the British royal family to reach her 100th birthday in 2000. She resided at Clarence House from 1953 until her death.

Charles went on to make Clarence House his London home with his wife Camilla, however, he kept many of the rooms just as they were when his grandmother lived there – including the Horse Corridor.

Charles paid a moving tribute to his grandmother following her death.

In a televised statement from Highgrove House, he said: "Somehow I never thought [her death] would come. She seemed gloriously unstoppable, and ever since I was a child I adored her.

"She was quite simply the most magical grandmother you could possibly have and I was utterly devoted to her."

In the book Do Let's Have Another Drink!: The Dry Wit and Fizzy Life of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, the author Gareth Russell writes:

"In some ways, the Queen Mother was a mother figure to Charles just because the Queen became Queen when Charles was so young. There were a lot of tours of the Commonwealth and every time the Queen had to go away, Prince Charles stayed with the Queen Mother."

It's likely that the monarch will pay tribute to the late Queen Mother on 4 August, just as he did in 2021 when he shared a heartwarming childhood photograph of himself, aged 11, with his grandmother in the garden of Clarence House.

The Instagram caption read: "On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born. The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales's Grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years. The silver vase with rosemary seen in the first photo was given to The Queen Mother as a gift on her 100th birthday."