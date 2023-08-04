Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in plunging gown

The former Coronation Street actress is the ultimate fashionista…

Helen Flanagan had temperatures soaring on Thursday when she posed up a storm in a daring princess dress of dreams.

The former Coronation Street actress showcased her influencer credentials, posing for the camera in her bedroom as she sat poised on her bed in the full lace number, which featured a plunging V neckline and was made in a gorgeous baby blue and nude colour palette.

© Instagram Helen looked incredible in the dazzling post

Captioning the photo, she penned: "I want the fairytale [Prince emoji] (and long princess hair) [sparkle and pink love heart emoji]."

The elegant Nadine Merabi number featured a billowing skirt and flattering waist-cinching embroidery. She wore her hair in a classic half-up half-down style with the bottom layer styled into immaculate curls which made way for the glamorous statement pearl and diamond earrings and also framed her flawless makeup.

Her camera-ready glam was comprised of warm bronzer, nude lipstick, brushes of fluttery mascara and golden eyeshaddow - a look certainly fit for a princess!Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on Helen's dazzling appearance. "Always a princess [relevant emojis] xxxxxx," one fan penned.

A second added: "Absolutely gorgeous," alongside four flame emojis. Meanwhile a third added: "Beautiful dress Helen," alongside two dress emojis. Helen has recently been on a lavish family holiday to Barbados where she put on an array of spellbinding sartorial displays for fans on Instagram.

A stand-out moment from her holiday fashion portfolio was a dark blue and purple scoop-neck maxi dress which she paired with a pair of white Hermes sliders. The glamorous gown was backless and was perfectly modelled by the mum-of-three as she posed facing away from the camera holding onto a palm tree.

Helen was under no illusions that the sultry piece was a masterpiece, which was reflected in her caption that read: "Bond girl dress," alongside a palm tree emoji. The complete antithesis of her cascading princess curls, Helen slicked her vibrant blonde tresses black into a tidy low bun and accessorised her look with a subtle pair of dropped pearls.

"Beautiful x and on the best island x enjoy your holiday with your beautiful family x," one fan penned alongside two heart eyes emojis. Another simply penned: "Gorgeous."

