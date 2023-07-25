Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in plunging bikini

The former Coronation Street actress is a doting mother of three…

Helen Flanagan never fails when it comes to posing up a storm for a sizzling bikini photo and on Monday, it was no different when she stunned in a plunging cream two-piece.

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying a family holiday in Barbados with her three children, Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two, but made sure she found a moment away from her little ones to show off her influencer credentials for fans on Instagram.

© Instagram Helen was the ultimate beach babe in the stunning snap

"When the kids are at kids club…" Helen captured the daring photo, alongside a camera, sparkle, and pink heart emoji.

The actress-cum-influencer, was every inch a beach babe in the stunning snap. The cream-hued two-piece featured a dramatic plunging bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

The star channelled her inner "Bond girl"

Helen was captured pulling her bikini bottoms up even higher to show them off underneath a pair of gorgeous purple trousers adorned with elegant flowers.

She completed her look with a pair of classic white Hermes sandals in a matching white hue which perfectly framed her immaculately polished French pedicure.

The actress made the most of the beach-side backdrop

As for her hair and makeup, the former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant slicked her vibrant blonde tresses back into a low bun.

Most of her face was obscured by a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses but she appeared to go makeup free for the sun-soaked snap.

Helen shared a sweet photo of her and her children at the airport

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning photo. "Looking amazing Helen," one fan penned. A second added: "So beautiful look lovely [in the] pic," alongside a string of complimentary emojis. Meanwhile, a third added: "Looking really beautiful Helen."

Since touching down in Barbados, Helen has shared a slew of exciting updates. On Sunday, the star channelled her inner "Bond girl," wearing an impeccable midnight blue halterneck maxi dress adorned with huge flowers.

The actress captured the gown in all its glory in a string of nighttime beachside photos showing her smouldering next to a palm tree whilst posing in front of the impressive night sky. "Bond girl dress," she wrote in the caption.

Other updates have shown Helen alongside her three little ones, the first at the airport for a quick family photo ahead of their flight. Another showed the family of four in a sweet video ready for the beach.

Helen isn't the first celebrity to have taken her family away to Barbados this year, as Jamie and Frida Redknapp decided on the sunny location for their special family getaway. The couple, who married in 2021, have seven children between them in their blended family.

© Instagram The blended family travelled to Barbados

Whilst Frida is notoriously private about her children whom she shares with her ex-husband and American hedge fund manager, Jonathan Lourie, during the trip, she started to show followers more insights into her eldest two, Michael and Amanda.

Frida shares two more middle boys with her ex-husband, meanwhile, Jamie shares sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Frida and Jamie welcomed their youngest child, Raphael, in November 2021.