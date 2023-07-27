Helen Flanagan resembles a supermodel in daring chain-link bikini

Helen Flanagan is living it up in Barbados with her three children, and while she's certainly enjoying the warm weather and time away, as a mum-of-three the holiday can sometimes be less than relaxing.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the star looked slightly exhausted as she laid on a sofa in a daring yellow chain-link bikini that barely contained her flawless figure. The stunning two-piece highlighted all of her curves and seemed to be the perfect piece of swimwear for the mum-of-three. "My kids get up so early here, having an amazing holiday but they wake up really early," she revealed in her caption.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan saunters in Barbie-inspired bikini

Also on her Stories, Helen shared several snapshots inside the family's night out the evening before, where they were treated to an incredible array of performances including firebreathers, stiltwalkers and dancers.

Helen couldn't help but dote on her darling brood, saying: "Love him so much," as she cradled her youngest child, son Charles, two, before holding him in her arms as they danced to some of the funky tunes.

© Instagram Helen sizzled in her daring two-piece

The mum-of-three shared a photo from their time out on her personal feed, and she looked absolutely magical in an ab-bearing cut-out top and a daring skirt, where she simply commented: "My babies," alongside a heart and earth emoji.

One fan said: "Wow my dear friend, you look amazing and cool. Never give up on all your dreams," while a second added: "Life's for living, enjoying fun, laughter," and a third penned: "So beautiful mama, the baby, three beautiful kids. Barbados is the only place that makes your heart flutter - if you been a few times you know the drill, enjoy with your precious babies."

© Instagram Helen doted on her young son

Helen managed to grab some alone time earlier in the week, and she shared a stunning photo of herself modelling a cream bikini top that showed off her phenomenal figure. The actress was every inch a beach babe in the stunning snap, while her two-piece featured a dramatic plunging bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Helen was captured pulling her bikini bottoms up even higher to show them off underneath a pair of gorgeous purple trousers adorned with elegant flowers. She completed her look with a pair of classic white Hermes sandals in a matching white hue which perfectly framed her immaculately polished French pedicure.

© Instagram Helen and her family are enjoying a trip to Barbados

As for her hair and makeup, the former I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here contestant slicked her vibrant blonde tresses back into a low bun. Most of her face was obscured by a pair of glamorous oversized sunglasses but she appeared to go makeup free for the sun-soaked snap.

"When the kids are at kids club…" she captioned her beautiful snapshot, adding a camera, sparkle, and pink heart emoji.

© Instagram Helen was the ultimate beach babe in the stunning snap

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning photo. "Looking amazing Helen," one fan penned. A second added: "So beautiful look lovely [in the] pic," alongside a string of complimentary emojis. Meanwhile, a third added: "Looking really beautiful Helen."