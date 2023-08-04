Amanda Holden flaunts sky-high legs in stunning summer shorts

Glowing goddess is just one way to describe Amanda Holden after her latest fashion display on Friday, which saw her sporting a fabulous pair of summer shorts.

The 52-year-old simply dazzled in the piece, which perfectly framed her toned and tanned legs. She paired the beige shorts with a stylish ivory blouse that featured billowing cuffed sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. Amanda shared a photo of herself rocking the ultra-glam ensemble in a gorgeous Instagram photo alongside her close friend Alan Car.

© Instagram Amanda and Alan are so close

Keeping well within the muted-nude colour palette of the summer outfit, Amanda finished her look with a pair of platform trainers in another elegant hue of beige. As for accessories, Amanda slipped on a stand-out pearl bracelet and chic silver necklace.

Adding an extra dimension of celebrity glam, she rocked a pair of dramatic oversized sunglasses as she giggled with her friend, who she was looking at in the candid photo. As for her hair, the TV star wore her honey-hued tresses styled with a subtle wave. Alan also looked fabulous wearing a pastel patterned linen shirt with a pair of light orange trousers.

© Instagram Amanda and Chris are rarely pictured together

Amanda has recently been on a loved-up trip away with her rarely-seen husband, Chris Hughes. The romantic photo saw the couple snuggle in for a mid-holiday selfie. "Finally, I got the pic with my husband!" Amanda quipped in the comments. As usual, the beach babe didn't disappoint with her fashion in the sweet snap.

This time, Amanda opted for in a vibrant sky-blue halterneck ensemble which she accessorised with two elegant pendant chain necklaces. Not only were fans graced with a gorgeous loved-up photo with her beau, but the musical theatre star also shared a slew of killer bikini photos during her time away - and it's safe to say she could have been a member of the Baywatch cast.

© Instagram Amanda Holden looked incredible at 52, rocking a blue bikini on her family holiday

One stand-out bikini snap saw Amanda relaxing back in the sea, posing as if she were on a professional shoot. The blue string bikini looked impeccable on the star and perfectly showed off her golden sun tan.

As well as the sea-drenched photo, Amanda was also captured lounging on the edge of a boat in the middle of the sea wearing the figure-flattering two-piece. Despite the complexity of her position on the boat, Amanda appeared unphased as she smiled away into the distance with the vast tropical background behind her.

© Instagram The BGT star showed off her gym-honed physique in a series of Instagram snaps

Keep scrolling to see Amanda's best bikini moments…

© Instagram

© Instagram

© Photo: Instagram