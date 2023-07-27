Amanda Holden shows off gym-honed abs in string bikini as she drives lavish boat

The Britain's Got Talent star is currently on holiday with her husband and daughters

Amanda Holden is sunning it up abroad, and she's been sharing plenty of updates from her envy-inspiring holiday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Britain's Got Talent star looked phenomenal in a new video which saw her driving a boat along a glittering coastline.

Showing off her washboard abs in a green string bikini, Amanda accessorised her beachwear with a straw hat and statement cat-eye sunglasses as she took to the high seas. Fashion fans will also have noticed the Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet that she rarely takes off.

Wearing her blonde locks down and flowing in the summer breeze, the 52-year-old went makeup through, allowing her innate beauty to shine through.

While Amanda appeared to be sailing solo in the video, the TV star has revealed that she's travelling with her husband, Cris Hughes, as well as their daughter, Lexi, 17. She's yet to share if her youngest daughter Hollie, 11, is with them but it's likely that she's also been joining in on the fun.

Prior to her boat trip, Amanda posted the sweetest selfie alongside her husband Chris as they cosied up al-fresco. The caption read: "Finally, I got the pic with my husband!"

Sparking a reaction from her two million followers, many were quick to comment. "Gorgeous! You look pretty good too Amanda!" replied Loose Women star Ruth Langsford. "So beautiful both of you," penned a fan, meanwhile a second responded, "What a gorgeous couple."

© Instagram Amanda has been sharing regular updates from her family holiday

Another of her holiday posts included snaps of the star posing in a baby blue bikini, first perching on a yacht before stretching out on the sand in a private cove. Looking years younger than her 52 years, Amanda served up some serious fitness inspiration in her Instagram snapshots – and we are so jealous of her abs!

Ever wondered what Amanda's workout regime looks like? As it turns out, the mum-of-two loves to stay fit and active, but you won't catch her setting foot inside a gym.

© Instagram The BGT star showed off her gym-honed physique on Instagram

The star actually prefers to pound the pavement on weekly runs, which she also says is great for her mental health. "I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

The blonde beauty also loves a bit of yoga to keep her body toned and her mind zen.

© Instagram Amanda loves to stay active

"I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength," she said. "A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

However, Amanda does also have intense bursts of getting into shape - for instance, before BGT filming kicks off, she makes an annual pilgrimage to Portugal for a health retreat. "It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she explained.