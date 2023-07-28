Amanda Holden, 52, is a real-life Bond girl in black bikini

The 52-year-old is currently on holiday with her family

Amanda Holden is living her best life, and she's doing it in style. Giving fans another update from her sun-soaked holiday on Friday, the Britain's Got Talent star posed up a storm in a timeless black bikini by her favourite swimwear brand, Melissa Odabash.

© Instagram Amanda showed off her gorgeous physique

Giving off Bond girl vibes as she showered outdoors, Amanda had fans in awe of her gym-honed physique. "Could you please give me your exercise and fitness regime, totally stunning!" replied one fan. "My inspiration. I'm 57 and you've proved you can be fit at any age and look good," added a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Are you even real? @noholdenback, such a goddess."

© Instagram On Thursday, Amanda and Chris stopped for a sweet selfie on holiday

Over the last few days, Amanda has been posting regular updates from her travels with her husband, Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11.

On Thursday, the mum-of-two shared a photo alongside her husband of 14 years as they stopped for a quick selfie in a mysterious location. "Finally, I got the pic with my husband!" wrote Amanda, alongside a heart smiley and camera emoji.

Sparking a reaction from her two million followers, many were quick to comment. "Gorgeous! You look pretty good too Amanda!" replied Loose Women star Ruth Langsford. "So beautiful both of you," penned a fan, meanwhile a second responded, "What a gorgeous couple."

Amanda looked her usual glamorous self in a vibrant sky-blue halterneck ensemble which she accessorised with two elegant pendant chain necklaces.

© Instagram Amanda is yet to reveal her latest holiday destination

The day before, she'd hit the high seas on a lavish yacht before heading to a private cove along the coastline. Looking years younger than her 52 years, Amanda served up some serious fitness inspiration in her Instagram snapshots – and we are so jealous of her abs!

© Instagram The BGT star has been showing off her gym-honed physique in a series of Instagram snaps

Amanda's flattering triangle bikini top from Heidi Klein swimwear boasted charm detailing on the straps and double string ties on the bottoms.

She accessorised with a stylish pair of cat-eye shades and added a charm-detail necklace to complete the look. Amanda wore her blonde hair down in a loose straight style and highlighted her pout with a slick of pale pink lipstick.

Ever wondered what Amanda's workout regime looks like? As it turns out, the mum-of-two loves to stay fit and active, but you won't catch her setting foot inside a gym.

During the pandemic, the TV personality got her husband Chris and her two daughters involved in home workouts, too. "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising," she said on Instagram. "It's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul."