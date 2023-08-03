Amanda Holden is basically a supermodel as she wows in daring lingerie set

Amanda Holden always knows how to stun her followers and the Britain's Got Talent judge was sending them into overdrive on Thursday as she posed in a daring set af angel-white lingerie ahead of her new show.

The star is set to front a new History Channel show with Dan Jones called Sex: A Bonkers History, which will see them "explore how sexual behaviours through the ages have shaped civilisations in ways we are only now beginning to discover". Ahead of the airing, the star posed inside an elegant hallway in just the lingerie set and a pair of angel wings as she showcased her beautiful physique and fabulously toned legs.

Looking evermore like an angel, the star also had a billowing cape with lacy detail stretching out behind her, finishing the look off with a pair of silver heels.

Despite her cheeky photo, Amanda had a simpler caption for the daring post, as she commented: "My new series with @d_a_n_jones… #SexABonkersHistory coming to @historyuk soon," finshing it off with an angel emoji.

Amanda commanded attention in her daring outfit

Fans were blown away by the daring snap, as one enthused: "Victoria Secret catwalk next," and a second said: "Mama said 'my new show!!!!' looking like a whole snack," while Louise Redknapp added: "Bloody hell, you have just inspired me."

Some of her followers had high praise for the presenter as well, with some labelling her as the lost member of "Charlie's Angels" and others calling her a "Bond girl".

© Instagram Amanda has been sharing some seriously stunning Insta photos

Amanda has been enjoying some time away recently and she's been wowing fans for days on end with several eye-catching bikinis posts, and her most recent was one of her best to date as she posed up as storm in a timeless black two-piece.

Giving off Bond girl vibes as she showered outdoors, Amanda had fans in awe of her gym-honed physique. "Could you please give me your exercise and fitness regime, totally stunning!" replied one fan. "My inspiration. I'm 57 and you've proved you can be fit at any age and look good," added a second. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Are you even real? @noholdenback, such a goddess."

© Instagram The star is living it up on her holiday

In another photo, she hit the high seas on a lavish yacht before heading to a private cove along the coastline. She gave us serious body inspo as she stretched out underneath the sun's rays, highlighting her rock-hard abs.

Her flattering triangle bikini top from Heidi Klein swimwear boasted charm detailing on the straps and double string ties on the bottoms. She accessorised with a stylish pair of cat-eye shades and added a charm-detail necklace to complete the look. Amanda wore her blonde hair down in a loose straight style and highlighted her pout with a slick of pale pink lipstick.

© Instagram Amanda has worked hard for her physique

It's not just Amanda who's fitness mad in her house, as she made sure she was joined by her whole family during the coronavirus pandemic. "As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising," she said on Instagram. "It's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul."