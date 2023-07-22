Amanda Holden turns heads in curve-hugging bikini during incredible break

Amanda Holden is making the most of her time away during her trip with her husband to a sunny destination, and she made sure to put her bikini body on full display on Saturday with a stunning new selfie.

As the Britain's Got Talent judge enjoyed a large glass of aperol spritz, she revealed that the stunning two-piece she decided to wear on the trip matched her refreshing cocktail. The skimpy item suited Amanda's figure perfectly, and it highlighted all of her natural curves and toned abs as she joked: "Matchy matchy," in her caption.

The mum-of-two had gone all out with her accessories, with several extravagant necklaces that carried little hearts and a pair of black sunglasses, just perfect for the hot temperatures!

Amanda appears to have started her vacation earlier in the week, and in a candid caption with fans revealed that it had been a while since she and her husband, Chris Hughes, had jetted off to enjoy some alone together.

© Instagram Amanda is certainly enjoying her break

The star marked the start of her trip abroad in the best way possible as she modelled a stunning pastel green string bikini with a cliffside backdrop that just about managed to match her beauty.

Her figure-flattering swimwear featured a subtle textured pattern and elegant beads and perfectly showed off Amanda's impeccably toned physique. As for her hair, Amanda left her honey-hued tresses au natural and wore them down as she smouldered for the camera. However she decided to hide her makeup in the stunning shots, instead opting to up the glamour with a pair of stylish oversized sunglasses.

Amanda looked fab in her mini green two-piece

Celebrity bestie, Alan Carr, was one of the first to weigh in on the head-turning update and penned: "Phwoar!!" alongside a red love heart emoji. Ashley Roberts, Oti Mabuse, Sam Faiers and Myleene Klass all commented with flame emojis. One follower replied writing: "The Body," alongside a flame emoji. Another added: "You are a truly beautiful woman."

During an interview with The Times earlier this year, Amanda opened up about her fitness regime explaining she mainly focuses on cardio, with runs of three to four miles every week and partaking in the Kundalini yoga practice.

© Instagram Amanda's bikini snaps are second to none

She joked that she enjoyed food and wine too much to properly focus on fitness, telling the publication: "I am not a slave to any beauty or fitness regime because I love food too much. I eat cheese and butter and I love a drink. But the deal I struck with myself was I have to run for my rosé wine in the summer and run for my red wine in winter. And I don’t do it because I feel I have to; I do it for my own discipline and dignity."

