Michelle Keegan wows in jeans and a crop top at wrap party - and wait until you see her Carrie Bradshaw-style accessory

Actress Michelle Keegan was all smiles at the wrap party with her co-stars…

On Sunday morning, Michelle Keegan took to her Instagram stories to share photos from the wrap party for her new Netflix series, Fool Me Once.

Looking stunning as per usual, the 36-year-old could be seen sporting the super reliable fashion combo that is jeans-and-a-nice-top for her evening out, but as we all know, sometimes it's the accessories that just make an outfit pop.

The actress must be a Sex and The City fan as she completed her look with a black flower corsage choker - an accessory Carrie Bradshaw made famous in the hit show back in the 90s.

Michelle Keegan at the wrap party for Fool Me Once

Michelle posed for the photo with "My Girls" - the show's makeup artist Laura Flynn and the show's costume designer Kat Evans.

In another photo she could be seen with her co-stars wearing a fancy dress necklace of flowers around her neck.

Michelle Keegan in a party mood

Last week, Michelle Keegan took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the new drama, due to be aired on Netflix. She captioned the gallery of snaps: "That’s a wrap on Fool Me Once, and a final goodbye to Maya. Thank you to all the cast, crew & production team who made the past 6 months extra special… This was a once in a lifetime job for me and I never took it for granted, not once. What a ride it’s been. Can't WAIT for you all to see it."

Michelle Keegan shared a photo of herself in her dressing room

The Netflix show - due for release later this year - follows Maya Stern (played by Michelle Keegan) who is a widowed mum who finds herself disturbed by an image of her late husband captured on her toddler's nanny cam.

