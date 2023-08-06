Paris Jackson shares sun-kissed bikini photos with the most unusual fashion choice

Paris Jackson gave her fans a glimpse of summer days in California while lounging at her Hollywood Hills home and sharing a few photos.

The performer, 25, took to her Instagram Stories with pictures of herself wearing a white knit two-piece bikini set, featuring a bralette-style top with matching bottoms.

The fit showed off her incredible slew of body tattoos running down her chest and arms, although all her (and the viewers') attention was on her very specific fashion choice with the look.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson shows off her outfit and her many tattoos

While lounging in the sun on her wicker chair and beach towel, Paris chose to focus her shots on her footwear: a pair of camouflage-print crocs.

Styled out with a couple of widgets and almost too small for her feet, the contrasting choice still suited the singer, who showed them off in style alongside her solid swimwear.

The budding singer-songwriter, following in her late father Michael Jackson's footsteps, has a distinct sense of style, often preferring grungier styles in earth tones that allow her to move around on stage and, especially, show off her tattoos.

© Instagram Paris sported camouflage-print crocs with her bikini

Paris has more than 80 tattoos, and has spoken in the past about having them all mean something different, although many pay tribute to her late father and upbringing, as does her style.

“I have had the same style since high school: a combination of Sixties, Seventies and Nineties," she told LVR Magazine. "I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It's boho grunge."

© Instagram Her outfit showed off her sense of style and tattoos with her outfit

She added: "I wear PJs and sweats most of the time. I love being comfortable," pointing out that one pair of pajamas in particular was most comforting, because they belonged to her King of Pop dad.

"I have a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him. I have it in a safe place." And that's not all, she also mentioned having seven earlobe piercings as an homage to her father and her own lucky number, saying: "It's more about the number of piercings than what is on them, but there is a sunburst, feather, and dragon."

© Instagram The singer-songwriter sports more than 80 tattoos

While her passion has mostly been music, she has also dabbled in fashion and runway modeling, making appearances in several fashion week front row line-ups and gushing to the outlet about being cast in a 2020 haute couture runway show by Jean Paul Gaultier.

"That was incredible, and I definitely got an adrenaline rush from that. I cried when they said, 'We will see you tomorrow' after the casting. 'Does that mean I am walking for you guys?' I asked, and screamed when they confirmed.

© Instagram "I love a good bellbottom, Earth tones, Doc Martens, ripped leggings, and band T-shirts for day-to-day. It's boho grunge."

"I've been told 'no' before at castings… which is cool. There was a sense of earning it; there are requisites. They aren't going to pick anyone who can't walk, or pick you just because you are pretty or have a cool name attached to you."