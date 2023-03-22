Paris Jackson exposes tattooed chest in plunging gown with daring thigh-split Michael Jackson's daughter attended the Fashion Trust US Awards

Paris Jackson rocked up to the first-ever Fashion Trust US Awards on Tuesday wearing an eye-catching gown that left little to the imagination.

The 24-year-old looked phenomenal in a gold vintage Gucci dress that featured a plunging neckline and showcased her plethora of tattoos, including several chakras, representing energy points, that run the entire length of her chest.

Paris has over 50 tattoos, several of which are dedicated to her late father, Michael Jackson. She has two different nicknames that he used to call her — 'Applehead' on her foot and 'Queen of My Heart' on her wrist. She also reportedly has a tattoo dedicated to her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Paris' ensemble was made even more daring with the addition of a thigh-high split, and a low-cut back. She added a large, silver studded belt to cinch her waist.

Adding height to her petite frame, Paris opted for a pair of open-toed, killer heels in a matching hue, and she wore her blonde hair cascading down past her shoulders in soft waves.

Paris wore vintage Gucci

Paris wasn't the only famous face at the event, which was held at Goya Studios in Los Angeles. Kate Beckinsale, Christine Quinn, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Olivia Wilde were amongst the fashion set who brought their sartorial A-game to celebrate the inaugural ceremony.

Kate paid tribute to her British roots, sporting an iridescent number by Julien Macdonald which boasted sheer panels, a crystal-clad exterior, sharp, exaggerated shoulders, a transparent mesh train, and glimmering linear details.

Paris showcased her collection of tattoos

Olivia, meanwhile, rocked a black Chloe dress that boasted a high neck, flute sleeves, and an A-line silhouette which she teamed with chunky platform boots.

Launched in November 2022, Fashion Trust US is a non-profit dedicated to "discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent with the aim of helping them build their label into a thriving global brand".

