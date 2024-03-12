Paris Jackson is radiant as she watches emotional tribute to dad Michael at Madonna tour

At Madonna's Celebration Tour stop in Los Angeles, Paris Jackson, daughter of the legendary Michael Jackson, was among the A-list attendees.

The concert held special significance for the 25-year-old Paris, as it included a heartfelt tribute to her late father, who passed away in 2009 due to acute Propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication.

During the tribute, the audience witnessed two silhouettes, seemingly representing Madonna and Michael Jackson, dance together in harmony to a mashup of Billie Jean and Like A Virgin.

This poignant moment was capped off with a tender embrace between the two figures, accompanied by the touching message "never can say goodbye" displayed on the screen.

Paris shared snippets of her night at the Celebration tour on Instagram, capturing the joyful moments as she and a friend danced to Madonna's Hung Up.

For the event, Paris opted for a chic yet rebellious outfit, pairing a long denim skirt and chunky brown boots with a white T-shirt emblazoned with the phrase "we should all be feminists."

Madonna and Michael Jackson's relationship throughout the '90s was complex and fraught with both high points and challenges.

The duo famously attended the 1991 Academy Awards together and even considered collaborating musically on a track titled In The Closet.

However, creative differences, particularly over Madonna's provocative lyrics and suggestions for Michael to alter his iconic style, led to the collaboration's collapse.

Their relationship further deteriorated over time, with both artists making disparaging remarks about each other in the press.

Michael, in recordings with his spiritual advisor, labeled Madonna a "nasty witch" and accused her of being envious of his fame.

Despite their rocky history, Madonna defended Michael against allegations in the controversial documentary Finding Neverland.

Emphasizing a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, Madonna expressed skepticism about jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence.

The music world has seen its share of conflicts, and Madonna and Michael were not the only icons to have a falling out.

Paul McCartney's relationship with Michael soured after Michael outbid Paul for the rights to the Lennon-McCartney song catalog in 1985, a move that McCartney found particularly betraying given their prior friendship and collaboration.

Despite their past, Paul showed warmth towards Michael's daughter, Paris. The two were seen sharing a friendly moment at Stella McCartney's show during Paris Fashion Week, seated next to each other and even alongside McCartney's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

