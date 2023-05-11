Paris Jackson dazzles in leather-look slip dress – and wow

Paris Jackson is the indie darling of the fashion industry, that much we know to be true. Michael Jackson’s daughter is often spotted at the hottest events across Hollywood, and on Wednesday, the star attended an event hosted by InStyle – in style.

The 25-year-old offered up a sartorial spin on a classic slip dress as she stepped out in a leather-look number. The biker babe piece featured a rich burgundy hue, a midi length, spaghetti straps, and a subtle cowl neck, making for the ultimate evening-out aesthetic.

Paris teamed the daring garment with a monogram Dior handbag that was hooked over her right shoulder and wore her sandy hair tied back in a half-up-half-down style.

A pair of diamond drop earrings peeked out from under her caramel tresses and complemented a series of bangles that adorned her wrists, including one that boasted Burberry’s iconic Nova check print.

© REX Paris Jackson joined InStyle to celebrate New Editor in Chief Sally Holmes and the New & Next Issue at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles

A vampiric makeup look was the beauty blend of choice. The star looked radiant as she opted for a flawless, porcelain complexion and a wine-red lip with a subtle gray smoky eye. A pair of white, barely-there heels topped off Paris’ beautiful burgundy ensemble.

© REX Michael Jackson's daughter looked beautiful in a burgundy leather-look dress

Paris posed for a series of photos beside stars including Alexandra Shipp and Sarah Hyland. The actresses gathered to celebrate the appointment of Sally Holmes as the editor-in-chief of InStyle, the monthly women's fashion magazine founded in 1994.

© REX The singer was joined at the event by Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp

Paris’ grunge glamour aesthetic follows her appearance at Coachella festival. The starlet claimed her position as edge princess as she attended the festival in a cream satin corset and snakeskin midi skirt. The star slipped into some heavy-duty walking boots for practicality and layered up with a gothic semi-sheer lace blouse.

© REX Paris has fully established herself as a grunge girl

Prior to the festival, Paris attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studios in a deconstructed look that served up art school attitude. She toyed with her cream knit sweater for the cameras, which featured a distressed look, extra long sleeves, red cuffs, a rounded scoop neck, and red graphic text demanding change. The eye-catching piece was paired with some oversized black cargo pants and Stella McCartney's signature chunky brogues in a metallic gold hue with white flatforms.

© REX The star teamed her cowl neck number with a Dior monogram bag

The star wore her caramel tresses in a pineapple-style bun, letting fine wisps shape her modelesque features. She opted for a natural makeup palette, consisting of a flawless complexion, bronzed contouring, a dusty smokey eye, and a dark nude lip.

Paris clasped a half-moon-shaped handbag crafted from brown vegan leather for all her evening essentials.

Paris Jackson's top style moments:

© Getty Paris Jackson and Alessandra Ambrosio at Coachella 2023

© Getty Paris Jackson rocking a draped bronzed dress with a Y2K belted waistline

© Getty The star has a penchant for deconstructed looks - as seen here when she attended the Dior Cruise show

© Getty Paris mirrored her father's iconic style in a red leather jacket alongside her brother Prince

© Getty The 25-year-old exuded Met Gala magic in a black cut-out look

