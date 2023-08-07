Heidi Klum, 50, showcases her incredible figure in nude bikini

The America Got Talent judge is married to her third husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum was the embodiment of summer bliss as she showcased her enviable figure in a chic bikini during her Italian holiday this Sunday.

Posing against the picturesque backdrop of Capri, the 50-year-old German model turned the stunning seaside locale into her personal runway.

With the vast azure ocean stretching out behind her, Heidi delighted in her morning refreshment from a balcony, elegantly playing with her damp locks.

Her glowing sun-kissed skin complemented her swimwear perfectly, further accentuated with a statement pendant necklace and dazzling drop earrings. The supermodel greeted her fans with a breezy "bonjourno".

© Instagram Heidi Klum looks amazing in nude bikini

And the Italian vibes didn't end there. On Saturday, Heidi once again took to Instagram to flaunt her impeccable taste in beachwear.

Donning a vivacious pink zebra print bikini top with a matching cover-up skirt, she seemed perfectly at ease. For added comfort, she slipped into floral patterned slides, protecting her eyes from the shimmering sun with chunky sunglasses.

This luxurious escape wasn't a solo affair. Tom Kaulitz, Heidi's third and current husband, was also seen enjoying the pristine Italian landscapes alongside her.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary

To mark the occasion, Heidi shared a collection of memorable moments with her impressive following of 11.2 million.

Celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, the pair have been reveling in the sun-soaked splendors of the iconic island.

© Instagram The AGT star showed off her incredible physique in a leopard print bikini

One particular image captures Heidi, lounging in a vibrant halter-styled bikini set, her toned physique on full display. Tom, ever the picture of relaxed elegance, leaned in, sporting swim trunks and trendy reflective sunglasses.

The idyllic scene was set against the backdrop of a towering cliff with a distinctive circular opening, the couple gently floating on serene waters.

© Instagram Heidi and Tom cuddled up on a boat trip around Capri

Glowing in another snapshot, the sun's generous rays framed the America's Got Talent judge as she posed gracefully. Her heartfelt caption read, "We LOVE you Capri."

Their romantic escapade in Capri also provided the perfect setting to commemorate their marital milestone.

Heidi, exuding confidence, sported an animal-print bikini top paired with matching trousers. Their evening, filled with breathtaking views, was sealed with a passionate kiss, which Heidi generously shared with her fans.

Heidi Klum gets ready in a bikini

Her heartfelt message in German, "Ich bin soooo verliebt in Dich Tom Kaulitz," translates to "I am so in love with you, Tom Kaulitz." Accompanied by the affectionate note, "Happy Anniversary mein Liebling."

Further commemorating their bond, Heidi shared an intimate selfie, the duo's gazes directed upward, with the caption, "I love your cute face."

A stroll down memory lane reminds us that the pair first set the rumor mills buzzing in March 2018.

Making their relationship red-carpet official shortly after in May, the duo was engaged by December. Their love story saw them exchange vows in a private ceremony in February 2019. This was followed by a grand celebration, fittingly on a luxurious yacht in Capri, in August that same year.