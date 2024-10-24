Heidi Klum wows in pink mini dress at awards show in Germany

Affectionately dubbed the Queen of Halloween, October really is Heidi Klum's time to shine and while we're anticipating the costume she'll be wearing when she hosts this year's star-studded Halloween party, we're keeping an eye out for any other iconic looks in the lead up.

At the Blauer Panther TV and Streaming Awards 2024, where she won an entertainment award, the American German model didn't disappoint as she put on a leggy display in a hot pink mini dress with a dramatic, billowing train.

© Hannes Magerstaedt Heidi's show stopping dress really stood out on the red carpet

Always one to make a statement, she paired the show stopping dress with a diamond necklace, a pair of diamond strappy stilettos and contrasting red nails.

The model kept her hair and make up simple with a silky blow out and a classic smoky eye.

Ever the party girl Heidi later shared to her Instagram showing how she was celebrating her win, which was with a giant pint of beer at the Hofbräuhaus München.

She was joined by friends as she celebrated at the famous German beer house in Munich, later indulging in a traditional plate of meat and potatoes.

Heidi Klum Halloween

51 year old Heidi Klum is known for her extravagant halloween parties, the first of which she hosted back in 2000.

A-list guests that have attended the annual extravagant bash have included Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez.

Each year Heidi's costumes get more and more elaborate. Some of her most memorable looks include 2001's Lady Godiva, when she arrived at the party on horseback, her iconic Betty Boop look in 2015, and last year's peacock.

© Noam Galai The supermodel dazzled as a peacock at last year's Halloween bash

If Instagram is anything to go by, Heidi has already started working on her 2025 costume, teasing us with visuals of the process.

She shared a picture of herself in a beige zip-up outfit, holding her hand in a claw, with the caption: "There's a clue here but I just can't put my finger on it.."

While it's certainly not an obvious clue, she did tag prosthetic designer Mike Marino so we can guarantee she'll be unrecognisable, whatever the costume.

Heidi kicked off the spooky season with a bang earlier this month when she visited Disneyland in California for the start of their celebrations.

© Handout Heidi poses alongside Maleficent at Disneyland

As she posed alongside Maleficent in front of the iconic castle, she wore a fun graphic t-shirt, a pair of Halloween-themed ears and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

The Disney parks start their Halloween celebrations early with a kickoff at the end of August and finishing at the end of October with their sold out Oogie Boogie Bash after-hours party taking place on select nights throughout those dates.