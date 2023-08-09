Amanda Holden is an absolute goddess in plunging metallic dress

The Britain's Got Talent judge shares two children with her husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden stole the limelight on Tuesday as she holidayed in Corfu with her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie.

In pictures shared to Instagram, Amanda, 52, looked every inch the Greek goddess in a plunging gold gown complete with a pleated maxi skirt, a cinched-in waistline and a daring thigh-high split.

WATCH: Amanda Holden wows in string bikini while driving boat on holiday

The Britain's Got Talent star looked beautifully bronzed in the photo as she posed alongside a group of friends outside The White House Restaurant in Kalami.

She highlighted her pretty features with a sweep of bronzer and wore her luminous blonde locks in tumbling waves around her shoulders. The presenter was joined by her two lookalike daughters who skilfully coordinated outfits with their famous mother.

© Instagram Amanda looked fabulous in her gold dress

Budding model Lexi, 17, looked lovely in a slate-grey mini dress and a chunky white knit, whilst youngest daughter Hollie, 11, nailed beach chic in a white mini skirt and a breezy white linen shirt.

"Incredible meal as always," Amanda noted in the caption.

Amanda's glamorous evening comes after she relished spending quality time with her two girls. And judging by the star's Instagram update, the trio appeared to enjoy a magical afternoon at sea bathed in the golden light of the setting sun.

© Instagram The presenter travelled to Greece

In the heartwarming image, the mum-of-two was pictured with her arms protectively around her darling girls as she gazed across the rippling sea.

The bronzed presenter looked gorgeous in her golden frock which she teamed with layered gold necklaces, dainty earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

© Getty Amanda with her lookalike daughter Lexi

Captioning the snap, the star simply penned: "Me and my girls," followed by the Greek flag emoji.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section with one writing: "Love this pic of you gorgeous girls," while a second chimed in: "Stunning as always," followed by a red heart emoji.

A third wrote: "Three beauties right there," and a fourth sweetly added: "This is the most perfect picture."

© Instagram Amanda and Chris are rarely pictured together

Amanda shares her two teen daughters with her record producer husband, Chris Hughes. The duo first met in 2003, and later started dating in 2004. After a whirlwind romance, Chris and Amanda tied the knot in 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Amanda said of her marriage: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

© Getty The couple tied the knot in 2008

She went on to say: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

The family of four split their time between their £5 million "forever home" in Surrey and their country bolthole in the Cotswolds.