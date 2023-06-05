Amanda Holden stuns fans with sparkling mini dress and bombshell mermaid waves

Amanda Holden pulled out all the fashion stops for the final of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday evening – looking gorgeous in a sparkling waist-cinching mini dress and strappy heels to see the winner crowned alongside fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli.

The 52-year-old star, styled as always by Karl Willett – who also works with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Nicole Scherzinger – added jewellery by Alexis Bittar and styled her blonde hair in gorgeous mermaid waves.

Her beautiful dress featured a structured mini skirt and beaded embellishments, with a pretty strapless neckline. Designer Ali Karoui described it as a "couture diamond dress" on his own Instagram page, with stylist Karl adding: "Such a beautifully finished piece… I adore it."

Amanda's glittering heels are from Rene Caovilla, with their signature winding straps around the ankle.

© Instagram @noholdenback Amanda looked beautiful in an embellished mini dress by Ali Karoui

As usual, fans were in love with the star's look, and took to the comments to respond. "I LOVE this look!!!!!!! Where is that dress from!!! Amazing," one wrote, with another adding of Amanda's hair look: "How’ve you got those waves?"

A further fan sweetly responded: "Amanda you look so gorgeous, you look like Barbie!"

The star's celebrity friends including Ruth Langsford, Ashley Roberts and Alan Carr also responded that they were in love with her final look.

Amanda has already worn a number of other show-stopping outfits on the Britain's Got Talent live shows throughout the past week, wearing a sheer floral beaded number on Tuesday evening and a corseted yellow latex gown on Monday.

She also rocked a leopard mini dress, a corseted black gown and a cut-out white dress with a moulded bustier from designer Cameron Hancock, which received rave reviews from fans.

WATCH: Amanda Holden shimmies in silhouette-skimming yellow latex

The star has previously spoken openly about her unapologetically sexy wardrobe. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: "I don't see it as a bad thing. I think it's an incredulous thing. I think that people can't believe it," she said.

"Not necessarily me, but people can't believe that there is this whole new generation of trailblazing women who really don't give a [expletive], who are setting the standards for literally everyone behind them.

"Because it's never happened before. I mean, my grandmother looked great at 50 but felt she had to dress in a certain way and then stop dying her hair around the age of 56 or 57, because she didn't want to be seen as 'mutton dressed as lamb'."

© Instagram Amanda always brings the glamour on BGT

She added of her BGT looks: "I'm all about the theatre of Britain's Got Talent. For me it's just about making an entrance and being your super-glam best... and then when I get home, leaving it in a pile on the floor and getting into bed!”

Of her husband Chris Hughes' reactions to her on-screen outfits, she added: "He always goes, 'Why can't you come in and keep it all on? Why do I get the worst end of the deal?' I get it all off, put my stripy jammies on, or one of his T-shirts, and get straight into bed [after the show]."

See all of Amanda's show-stopping outfits from the Britain's Got Talent finals 2023:

© Instagram Amanda wowed in a yellow latex dress on the first night of the live shows

© Instagram / @noholdenback She wore a sheer floral dress with beautiful sparkles for Wednesday's show

© Instagram / @noholdenback Amanda wore a chic leopard mini dress on Wednesday's BGT

© Instagram @noholdenback The star chose a custom moulded bustier from designer Cameron Hancock for the fourth live show

© Instagram Amanda wore a gown by Barcelona-based bridal brand, Yolancris, on Friday night's show