Princess Andre could be Katie Price's double in spellbinding co-ord

If one thing is for sure it's that being on holiday suits Princess Andre whose fabulous summer fashion portfolio is quickly making her into a mini-fashionista, and we have the evidence. On Monday, the 16-year-old dazzled in a gorgeous co-ord.

Princess shared the ivory-hued look on her Instagram account whilst on a lavish family holiday with her dad, Peter Andre, step-mum, Emily, and her siblings, Junior, 18, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Golden hour," alongside a heart eyes emoji. She also added the track I'm Ready, by Alicia Keys to the sun-soaked clip. The ethereal set featured a textured scoop neck crop top and a matching low-rise skirt which perfectly set off her golden sun tan.

The teen's Rapunzel-esque tresses also took front and centre of the sweet snap and were worn in front of her shoulders, cascading down to her waist. The gorgeous picture also captured Princess' coral pink manicure which pulled her fabulous look together.

© Stephen Mark Perry Princess looks so much like her mum

She accessorised her ensemble with an elegant silver chain adorned with a heart pendant, which was a gift from her adoring boyfriend for her birthday last month.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the beautiful photo and commented on just how much she looked like her mother, Katie Price in her younger years.

© Instagram Princess looked beautiful beside her brother Junior for the sweet sibling snap

"Just stunning... you look just like your mum when she was a natural beauty.. and she was," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second penned: "Your mother's double when she was younger." Meanwhile, a third agreed: "Wow she looks like her mum [heart eyes emoji]."

The natural beauty opted for subtle touches of mascara and a slick of clear lipgloss to complete her flawless holiday ensemble.

© Instagram Princess and Peter also took a quick selfie

This isn't the first of the youngster's fashionista exploits from her mystery family holiday, as she was also spotted posing up a storm with her brother Junior last week. Making the most of golden hour once again, the sibling duo posed for a quick Instagram snap. This time, Princess switched up her usual hair look for slick French plaits - the perfect summer do to battle the beating rays.

Princess oozed holiday glamour this time opting for a strapless beige co-ord comprised of a maxi skirt and crop top. Meanwhile, Junior looked ultra-slick also rocking a matching set. His look was comprised of a pair of white jeans and an oversized shirt emblazoned with blue flowers.

Captioning the photo on his Instagram account, Junior penned: "Sunshine is happiness... I’m dropping a new track this summer watch this space #onlyone." Stepmother Emily was quick to weigh in on the sweet sibling moment and penned a red love heart emoji in the comments section.