Peter Andre is bursting with pride for daughter Princess as she marks major milestone

Peter Andre was every inch a doting dad on Thursday as he marked his daughter Princess' 16th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker gushed over his teenage daughter as he celebrated her milestone day with a heartwarming gallery of unseen photographs from Princess' childhood. Relive the young star's most adorable childhood moments in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Andre’s cutest unseen moments

Peter, 50, got candid about his "often moody daughter" in the caption of his post.

"Happy 16th birthday to my sweet, kind, caring and, let’s be honest, often moody daughter," he wrote. "Hope today is everything you wish for. Pancakes are ready when you come downstairs as requested. But you still have to clean your plate. A princess to everyone else but always Bista to me."

© Instagram Peter penned a heartwarming message to mark Princess' 16th birthday

The nickname 'Bista' was confirmed by fans in the comments, who recalled when Peter's 18-year-old son Junior was younger, he couldn't properly say "sister," instead using "bista" as a term of endearment for his younger sibling.

© Getty Junior Andre, Princess Andre and Peter Andre at the the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

"So proud of you. Stay kind, humble and funny. Love you so so much," the father-of-four concluded in his post. Fans were quick to react to Peter's heartfelt tribute to his daughter, rushing to the comments to wish her a happy birthday.

© Instagram Princess and Peter share a very close bond

"Lovely memories of beautiful Princess," confirmed a fan, as another wrote: "Happy 16th Birthday @officialprincess_andre hope you have the best day ever, you have grown into a sweet beautiful young lady."

"It's been great watching her grow up over the years from a tiny baby, Junior too," chimed in a third fan, as a fourth wrote: "She is so lovely a credit to you."

Who are Peter Andre's children?

Peter is a proud father to four children, Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, who he shares from his previous relationship with Katie Price, as well as Theo, six, and Amelia, nine, from his marriage to NHS doctor Emily Andre.

© Instagram Peter and Emily tied the knot in 2015

The I'm A Celebrity alum has made no secret of the fact he is incredibly protective over his children, and most recently issued a public plea to his eldest daughter to "be careful" on the night of her prom this month.

© Instagram Princess Andre looked beautiful in her blue prom dress

Peter was also left on edge when his son Junior jet set to Ibiza for his birthday celebrations last week. After arriving at Wayne Lineker's O Beach Club, the aspiring singer made sure to post plenty of snaps on Instagram.

Opening up about the conflicting feelings he was experiencing after dropping his son off at the airport, Peter posted a video on Instagram: "So I've just left the airport… Junior's going off on holiday with his friend. He's 18 man!" Peter began.

© Instagram Peter and Emily with their two children and Princess and Junior from Pete's first marriage

"A great day today obviously, we spent the day together and it was wonderful but taking him to the airport, I was getting that sick sort of feeling in my gut, but I really want him to have fun and enjoy himself.

"He's with people I know so I know he's going to have a good time and he's performing in Ibiza Rocks… Ah man, it's hard you know, because you know now legally he's an adult. Anyway, just having a moment and wanted to share, hope you don't mind."