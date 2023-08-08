Maya Jama is an absolute goddess in form-flattering bikini

Maya Jama is enjoying a gorgeous holiday, and while she makes the most of the excellent weather she's experiencing, she was able to to pose in a daring selection of string bikinis that captured attention.

In her first photo, the Love Island presenter looked simply phenomenal in a daring orange and blue bikini that she has worn on many occasions. The brightly-coloured two-piece highlighted her stunning physique as she looked over her shoulder, while also showing off her striking new hairdo, which is full of sensual curls.

In another photo, the 28-year-old rocked a more subdued bikini, with a plaid design. This piece of swimwear suited Maya perfectly, and she looked like a goddess as she snapped a mirror selfie.

Other photos saw her relaxing in a pool, as well as posing in the mirror with a group of friends while wearing a bikini top and tiny denim mini shorts. She also captured more peaceful moments of her trip abroad with scenic shots and dinners, as well as a more party-orientated feel with a club night.

"Leo season & all thattttt," she enthused in her caption, and her fans were quick to share their love with the star.

One said: "Sensational form," while a second added: "The internet is officially about to break," and a third commented: "Maya Jama is where I want to be when I hit 28 fine as anything and happy."

Many more followers commented with several heart and flame emojis, while some noted that on her final snap, which showed her phone's home screen, she had a whopping 147 unread text messages.

Maya frequently blows her fans away with her stunning fashion looks, and in one of her most recent looks, she looked like she should have been the 'bombshell' contestant on the show she presents.

As she hosted the reunion episode of the show, she completely stole the show in a glitzy LBD. Maya looked incredible in Nué Studio's 'Eternity Crystal Black Dress' fitted with the designer's signature crystal-embellished Eternity bra. The outfit was paired with a thigh-skimming mini skirt alongside a pair of sheer black tights.

Reflecting on the series, Maya bid a final farewell to her fans on her Instagram Story. "That was so much fun, thank you so much for watching. It has been the most enjoyable series to host and I'm so glad we made it through!"

Maya will no doubt have been looking forward to the rest and recuperation from her holiday, as she admitted that filming for the show had taken its toll on her body. "I was in mash up mode before, my glands are poking out," she said, showing fans her swollen neck. But we are professionals, the show must go on, and I'm so happy I did it. I am very much on my holiday now, don't call me, don't text me, I'm out of here! Ibiza you will be seeing me…"

