Maya Jama is the real Love Island bombshell in crystal-embellished mini dress

The 28-year-old presenter has been crowned the style muse of the season

Love Island fans got their final fix of Maya Jama as the bombshell ITV host wrapped up the season with the hotly-anticipated reunion televised on Sunday night.

Once again proving that sartorial perfection is her middle name, the 28-year-old presenter made a case for mini dresses as she rocked a glitzy LBD. Maya looked incredible in Nué Studio's 'Eternity Crystal Black Dress' fitted with the designer's signature crystal-embellished Eternity bra.

Maya's strappy ensemble featured delicate straps, a thigh-skimming mini skirt and a spellbinding embellished bralette which she teamed with ultra-sheer black tights.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Maya Jama glittered in a crystal-embellished dress at the Love Island reunion

The former Glow Up presenter's new honey-blonde highlighted extensions fell to her waist in a poker straight style as she sported her usual glowy makeup mashup.

© Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock Maya wore a mini dress from Nué Studio

Reflecting on the series, Maya bid a final farewell to her fans on her Instagram Story. "That was so much fun, thank you so much for watching. It has been the most enjoyable series to host and I'm so glad we made it through!"

Making a surprising admission about her health, the former Radio 1 DJ admitted that the final weeks of Love Island filming had affected her. "I was in mash up mode before, my glands are poking out," she said, showing fans her swollen neck in the clip below...

WATCH: Maya Jama reveals how Love Island affected her health

"But we are professionals, the show must go on, and I'm so happy I did it."

© Twitter Maya presented two seasons of Love Island this year

Maya added: "I am very much on my holiday now, don't call me, don't text me, I'm out of here! Ibiza you will be seeing me…"

SEE: Maya Jama defies expectations in angelic corset dress and honey-hued highlights

Maya couldn't have chosen a better ensemble to wrap the tenth season of Love Island for the final last week. Epitomising It-girl glamour, the Vogue cover girl donned a vampy ruffled corset dress from AADNEVIK.

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock The Love Island host looked phenomenal at the final

Matching the rippling ruffles on her gothic gown, Maya's golden hair was styled in vampy mermaid waves that cascaded past her shoulders. Perfection!

READ NEXT: Maya Jama shows off her impressive gym-honed figure in candy pink bikini