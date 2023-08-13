Stacey Solomon is a bronzed goddess in curve-hugging dress during 'magical' family holiday

Stacey Solomon resembled a golden goddess on Saturday as she enjoyed a sunset dinner with her beautiful, blended family.

In pictures shared to Instagram, Stacey, who is currently holidaying in Turkey, looked phenomenal in an olive-hued strapless dress which did well to accentuate her stunning hourglass figure.

© Instagram Stacey looked positively radiant as she modelled her green dress

Among the images, the mother-of-five appeared in high spirits as she sweetly posed for a selfie with her husband, Joe Swash. Stacey, 33, could be seen flashing a huge smile, whilst Joe warmly wrapped his arm around her in a loving display of affection.

The TV star let her dress do the talking, opting to accessorise with dainty earrings, a gleaming gold watch and her jaw-dropping wedding rings. She wore her caramel-hued locks in tumbling waves and finished off her glam get-up with a sweep of bronzed makeup. Holiday perfection!

© Instagram The presenter and her brood jetted off to Turkey

Elsewhere, the former X Factor contestant delighted fans with a carousel of swimsuit snaps – and wow did Stacey look flawless. From sophisticated black swimsuits to embellished khaki bikinis, the TV star rocked a plethora of striking garments during her family getaway.

Lovebirds Joe and Stacey were joined by their adorable brood: Zach, 15, and Leighton, 12, whom she shares with previous partners, and Rex, four, Rose, one and baby Belle whom she shares with Joe.

Baby Belle looked particularly adorable as she enjoyed a special bonding moment with her parents at a colourful water park. And much to the delight of fans, Belle was dressed in an adorable outfit featuring an apricot-hued bodysuit and a coordinating mini ballerina skirt. Too cute!

© Instagram Baby Belle stole the show

"Our last day in paradise… [teary eye emoji and sun emoji] The last ten days have been heaven and I don't want it all to end [crying face emoji]," Stacey wrote in her caption.

"Spending time with my family is just the best thing in [the] world. And this place was just MAGICAL. Thank you for the memories @regnumcarya to the moon and back family [heart emoji] Ad - we got a discount from our travel agent @trendingtravel on this hotel."

© Getty Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022

Awestruck fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Nothing more special than making memories with people you love," while another chimed in: "Wow what precious memories and has Belle had a growth spurt whilst you've been there."

A third simply wrote: "Incredible memories [heart emoji] You and Joe look too cute," and a fourth penned: "Cherished memories to last a lifetime."

Whilst Stacey adores spending quality time with her expanding brood, the former I'm A Celebrity contestant has been incredibly open about the realities of parenting five children.

Back on Father's Day in June, the TV star paid tribute to her husband Joe on Instagram writing: "What a privilege it is to have you in our lives. Joe, I know it's not easy & blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares sweet clip of husband Joe Swash cooing over baby Belle

She continued: "You're the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you."

She finished by adding: "Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much, especially grateful for how much time you've taken off recently to take over at home while I'm here, there and everywhere. As hard as it is, leaving some days knowing you're there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier."