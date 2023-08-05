Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff models dangerously low-cut pants - see edgy appearance

Ella Emhoff is paving her way in the fashion world, and the model looked effortlessly cool in a pair of low-cut pants on Friday.

The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris took to her Instagram Stories to show off her laid-back look, wearing a pair of black straight-leg pants, a sleeveless white ruffled top, and a pair of chunky boots.

Ella shared the mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories

The 24-year-old styled her hair in a high ponytail that showed off her curls, whilst opting for an all-natural makeup look.

Ella is a fashion designer and model who has been establishing her spot in the indie fashion space since her rise to fame in 2021 when the star's appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

The daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff regularly takes to Instagram to showcase her edgy style, most recently posing in a floral sleeveless top and sheer embroidered midi skirt.

Ella styled the look with a pair of white socks, chunky black shoes, and a pair of small oval sunglasses to match. She captioned the post: "Summer breeze makes me feel fineeee."

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the look, and one follower wrote: "I'm in love!!" While another added: "You're beautiful."

Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks the runway

Ella caused a stir last month when she posed on the beach in a red string bikini. Smiling for the camera in a yellow baseball cap and a pair of sunglasses, the model showed off her multiple tattoos.

The star has at least 18 tattoos, including one of a cow on her left arm, a birthday cake and a flower pot, and a smiley face made up of eggs and bacon. Speaking to Garage in 2021, she revealed she began inking herself during the pandemic: "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower. I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."