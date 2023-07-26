Lisa Rinna's ravishing latex catsuit might be her most daring look to date

Former Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna knows how to style out a daring look

Lisa Rinna consistently blows us away with her daring sense of fashion and ability to style out any look going, and in a clip she shared on Wednesday, she modeled what might be her most daring look to date.

As you can see in the clip below, Lisa looked simply ravishing in a daring latex catsuit that showed off all of her curves. The low-cut item looked gorgeous on Lisa as she struck several poses to frame her face as she promoted her cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty. The star didn't just stop with the latex bodysuit, as she also wore elbow-length latex gloves, and she looked red-hot in her phenomenal outfit!

To the tune of Sylvester's iconic 'You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)', she joked: "A little Latex hand modeling," alongside a string of kiss and various hand emojis.Her followers were quick to react to the jaw-dropping photos as one enthused: "She has the perfect body," and a second quickly added: "You get out of here with that fine body," while a third posted: "Omg Rinna! You are gorgeous."

A fourth commented: "Gorgeous women. Beautiful perfect body. Style, elegance, glamour. Great video," while plenty of others shared strings of flame emojis as Lisa's beauty left them speechless.

Leather and latex seem to be popular styles for the 60-year-old as of late and earlier in the month, she posed up a storm in a form-flattering leather look that consisted of a racy red top with black highlights and a short leather skirt.

Lisa was totally embodying a rocker chick vibe with her hair resembling the stars of the 1970s with her waves swept back and spiked up. The central focus of her photo, despite her daring look, was her captivating coral lipstick.

The star was promoting one of the latest products from her cosmetics line, Rinna Beauty, and she spoke about her upcoming product in the caption. "This new coral color coming soon it's so good guys," she enthused in her caption.

Coral wasn't the only color that Lisa decided to highlight, but she opted for a much different look, going for a more demure appearance for her Birthday Suit Lip kit.

Lisa looked like a supermodel as she posed in a slinky robe that was worn open at the shoulders, with her plump lips standing out the most from her beautifully made up face, which included lengthened lashes and glitzy eyeshadow.

In the caption, she teased: "You're not ready for her. @rinnabeauty. She's wearing the Birthday Suit Lip kit," while a follow-up post with the same look was captioned: "LISA RINNA. Beautiful @lisarinna today on set in glam inspired by iconic Sophia Loren!"

Fans loved the beautiful images as one said: "Wow. Maybe my favorite look on you to date!!!!" and a second enthused: "That hair should be your new hair signature," while a third wrote: "This might be my favorite! Gorgeous."

A fourth added: "Omg girl!!!!! This hairstyle suits you. Keep it!!!!!!!" and a fifth shared: "What a picture, what a woman, what a hairstyle and make up."