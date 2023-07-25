Former RHOBH Lisa Rinna, 60, wows fans with nude selfie

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna is embracing her age with audacious confidence.

The 60-year-old reality TV icon recently commemorated her birthday in a bold and unapologetic fashion, sharing a completely nude mirror selfie on her Instagram Story.

In the captivating image, Lisa poses fearlessly, her modesty cleverly veiled by strategically-placed heart emojis.

With the spirit of Catherine O'Hara's character Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek in mind, Lisa wrote: "Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it," before humorously adding, "OK Moira."

© Instagram Lisa Rinna's nude selfie

Lisa's reference to the popular sitcom resonates with an episode in the second season where Moira advises Stevie, played by Emily Hampshire, saying: "Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now.

"You may currently think, 'Oh, I'm too spooky.' Or, 'Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.' But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, 'Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!'"

Having departed from RHOBH earlier this year after eight captivating seasons, Lisa opened up to Interview Magazine about her reasons for her farewell.

She expressed her discomfort with the aftershocks that followed filming, stating: "Filming is one thing. But once you see it, once it goes out into the universe, that I don't love, because it takes on a life of its own."

She elaborated on the challenge of seeing the drama unfold not only during filming but also amidst public opinions.

© Instagram Lisa Rinna showed off her incredible figure in a gold two-piece

In the wake of her RHOBH departure, speculations swirled around Lisa and her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their model/actress daughters, Amelia and Delilah Hamlin, potentially landing their own reality show. Speaking to CR Fashion Book, Lisa left the door open to the possibility, coyly stating: "Never say never."

© Instagram Lisa's top featured a very low-cut neckline

She also gave a hint of what fans could expect if such a series came to fruition, highlighting that drama lies at the heart of such shows. "If you don't talk about the elephant in the room, then what are we talking about, my yoga class? What I had for breakfast? No one wants to watch that."

However, Harry appeared less enthused about a family-focused reality series the following month. In a conversation with ET, he stated: "I've been there, and I've done that whole Bravo thing. So, has Lisa," Harry said.

"We've been there and done that. We move forward in our lives, we don't go back."