Amy Robach's daughter Ava looks phenomenal in tiny gold bikini for jaw-dropping beach photo

Amy Robach's eldest daughter, Ava, left her followers blushing when she shared a gorgeous bikini photo from her South American vacation.

The 21-year-old is currently soaking up the sun on the beaches of Praia dos Ingleses and posted several snaps from the breathtaking getaway – but it was the image of her wearing a tiny gold two-piece that really sparked a reaction.

Sitting underneath a large umbrella, Ava lifted her head up to the sun as she sat in a red plastic chair. With her eyes closed, she appeared to have certainly caught the sun as the rays highlighted her red chest.

© Instagram Ava has been sampling the local delicacies while in Brazil

Ava – whose dad is Amy's first husband, Tim McIntosh – covered her legs with a patterned shawl, but her toned stomach was evident in the metallic bikini – and she looked gorgeous. Other photos in the carousel included a photobooth snap of her and a friend, a clip of the waves crashing against the shore during sunset, some delicious-looking local cuisine, and a snap of Ava holding what looked to be a bunch of uniquely colored mushrooms.

Her followers loved the glimpse inside her tropical vacation, with one commenting: "Gorg, gorg, gorg." A second said: "This is so cute." A third added: "Dreamy," and a fourth penned: "Cuties!"

© Instagram Amy Robach's daughter Ava looked gorgeous in her bikini photo

Ava's sunny trip comes after she gave an impromptu street performance alongside her friend, David Russell. Earlier this month, the talented singer enchanted passers-by in Manhattan with a captivating harmony accompanied by David on an acoustic guitar.

Capturing their curbside concert, Ava took to her Instagram Stories, writing: "To many more years of this!!!," and tagged David's Instagram account. Ava has her eyes set on a singing career, and she is getting closer and closer to achieving it. Her debut record, A Place to Come Home To, was released in May and she is building quite a fanbase online.

© Instagram Ava shared this photo of her stunning beach surroundings

While it's an exciting time for Ava, her mom's future is still uncertain following her dismissal from GMA3 after she and her former co-anchor, T.J. Holmes' affair came to light at the end of 2022. The pair's relationship appears to be going from strength to strength, but it consequently lost them their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair cost them their jobs at ABC

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced recently.

ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking their place alongside regular co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton.