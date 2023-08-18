Dolly Parton, 77, sparkles in figure-hugging bodysuit for special new announcement

The country music legend has duetted with Paul McCartney on a cover of The Beatles' 'Let It Be'

Dolly Parton has teamed up with Paul McCartney for a duet and it's safe to say the internet was not ready for the music legends to join forces.

The 77-year-old country singer shared the special announcement on Instagram on Friday, rocking a figure-hugging gold pantsuit in the promo video of the new song, which you can watch below. Looking absolutely fabulous from head to toe, the 'Jolene' singer donned a dazzling, flared one-piece with shimmering gold embroidery on the bodice and a low-cut neckline.

The bodycon number boasted a pair of leather flares with lace-up detailing running down the side of each leg and glitter-embellished netting hanging from the knees.

Dolly's footwear was equally fabulous, with the star sporting a pair of towering, gold-buckle detail platform heels.

She wore her iconic blonde mane teased into her trademark tousled style and accentuated her age-defying features with a glamorous makeup look.

Dolly enthused in her announcement: "Does it get any better than singing “Let It Be” with @paulmccartneyk who wrote the song? Not only that, he played piano! Well, it did get even better when @ringostarrmusic joined in on drums, @mrpeterframpton on guitar and @mickfleetwoodofficial playing percussion. I mean, seriously, how much better does it get? Thanks guys! Go give it a listen."

The Beatles icon Paul chimed in too, penning: "Thanks Dolly for doing my song. I love your version and am very pleased to be by your side on this one. Rock on! X"

Dolly Parton has collaborated with Paul McCartney for a cover of The Beatles song 'Let It Be'

It comes as little surprise to see Dolly pulling out all the stops in the wardrobe department for the announcement, especially since revealing her goddaughter Miley Cyrus has been inspiring her to take risks with her personal style.

Dolly recently discussed taking fashion tips from Miley in an interview with TalkShopLive while chatting about her new album Rockstar and her memoir, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestone.

The Jolene singer, 77, looked incredible in her flattering gold outfit

Discussing her album cover, she said: "That’s an outfit that Steve Summers did. He does so many of my clothes. He did all the clothes for my rock photo shoot. We talked about making it cool and having a rock vibe and getting a little risqué as much as I’m comfortable with. And I didn’t go as far as Miley might have but if I had her body I might have. Miley was very helpful.

"She’s the one who suggested the photographer who did all of these wonderful photos. Also, when we did Wrecking Ball, the mashup with I Will Always Love You. Miley and I are very close. We talk about the music. She calls me every time she hears one of the new [songs]. She was going to come down and listen to the whole album with me and we still might do that at some point.

Dolly recently discussed goddaughter Miley Cyrus giving her fashion advice

"Cuz it doesn’t come out for a while. Miley’s always sending me good thoughts and good people. Finding pictures that she thinks I’d look good in an outfit and sends them to Steve and says ‘Make this for Aunt Dolly!’"

Miley's father Billy Ray Cyrus became close to Dolly after opening for her on tour, and he then made the iconic singer his daughter's godmother.