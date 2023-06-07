Dolly Parton is ravishing in daring low-cut outfit

Age has never caught up to Dolly Parton and she proved that during the week when she posed in an incredibly daring outfit as she prepares for the release of her first-ever rock album, Rockstar.

Taking to Instagram, the country superstar looked absolutely ravishing in a low-cut bodice that was paired with a signature denim jacket and fringed trousers, finishing her ensemble off with a pair of sky-high heels. And in true Dolly fashion, the star was relaxing on a giant star, while she giggled for the photo and wore her stylish blonde hair loose.

In her caption, she said: "What has rock n' roll ever done for you? Head to my story to pre-order 'Rockstar' now!" and the post prompted a mass reaction from her fanbase.

One enthused: "Dang, Dolly!!! So pretty and so hot!" while a second added: "So cool. You look so great, and the shoes are fire!" while a third posted: "Thank you for this beautiful picture, Dolly! I love it and we are all so very proud of you! You are so amazing and very beautiful, sexy, and gorgeous! Love you always!"

The album is Dolly's first foray into the world of rock and roll after crafting a masterful career in country music, and she will be uniting with of the genre and music's biggest acts for the album.

Dolly shared her amazing news

For the album, Dolly will collaborate with stars like Sir Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sheryl Crow, Lizzo, Sir Elton John, Stevie Nicks and Miley Cyrus, with many of her followers saying how excited they were for the music that would come from this.

Last month, the "Jolene" singer wowed with her slim waist and slender legs, looking striking in a chic, form-fitting black ensemble as she took the stage in Texas. Miley Cyrus' godmother was at The Star in Frisco for a preview of the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store.

© Getty Images Dolly will be heading into the world of rock and roll

Despite her fit appearance, she confessed to the Wall Street Journal last year that she isn't a fan of rigorous gym workouts. "I'm not big on going to the gym … and I'm particular about who I sweat with," she told the newspaper. That said, the beloved singer does maintain a fitness routine, albeit a uniquely spirited one.

Drawing from her Pentecostal upbringing, she shared: "I create my own rejoicing exercises. I grew up in the Pentecostal church where we used to do a lot of shouting and jumping around. I keep my motor running in the mornings when I just shout through the house praising the Lord."

© Getty Images Dolly is a fashion superstar

Emphasizing the joy and ease of her exercise routine, she said: "Do something for a reason rather than yourself. That's the extent of my exercise."In her documentary, "Dolly Parton: The Queen of Country," she opened up about her past struggles with yo-yo dieting, mentioning various diets she'd tried from liquid protein to Atkins.

Nowadays, Dolly has embraced a low-carb plan, keeping convenient options like homemade egg salad on hand. "I usually try to keep some homemade egg salad around because I like to have something quick and easy," she said, adding that she often pairs it with toast and tomato, or enjoys a bagel with cream cheese, cucumbers, and tomatoes.

